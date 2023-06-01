NSCDC Mobilizes Forces to Curb Hoarding and Illicit Sales of PMS in Cross River

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is taking proactive measures to guarantee that the available Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) supply is readily accessible to the public.
They have stationed officers at fuel depots and stations throughout Cross River State.
During an interview in Calabar on Thursday, the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Samuel Fadeyi, communicated this information to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
NAN had earlier reported the sudden shutdown of several fuel stations across the state and the subsequent resurgence of roadside fuel peddling.
This occurred right after the President announced the removal of fuel subsidies during his inaugural speech on Monday.
The people of Cross River have been suffering as petroleum product dealers have started hoarding fuel. This has led to a shortage of available transport, leaving many stranded at bus stops.
Fadeyi emphatically stated that there would be zero tolerance for PMS hoarding and black market sales.
He also encouraged the public to avoid panic buying.
“We have dispatched our operatives to depots and fuel stations to ensure that all available stock is sold to the public. This creation of artificial scarcity is unacceptable,” Fadeyi remarked.
He recalled that the government announced in 2022 the planned subsidy removal to commence in June 2023. He further noted,
“The government assured full deregulation of the product by the end of June. I am confident that the government is preparing measures to mitigate the impact of subsidy removal on the public. I urge Nigerians to remain patient while these issues are resolved.”
In addition, Fadeyi has ordered his team to apprehend anyone involved in the black market sale of petroleum products.
He also implored the public to report any suspected hawkers to the NSCDC.
Editorial
NSCDC Steps Up to Tackle Fuel Scarcity Challenges in Cross River
The recent move by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to deploy officers to fuel stations and depots in Cross River State is a commendable action aimed at curbing the artificial scarcity caused by fuel hoarding and illicit sales.
This is a crucial step in ensuring that citizens do not bear the brunt of the unscrupulous activities of those attempting to take advantage of the President’s recent announcement of fuel subsidy removal.
We hope that the measures put in place by the NSCDC will quickly yield positive results, restore normalcy to fuel distribution in the state, and ease the hardship currently being experienced by the residents of Cross River State.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was established in May 1967 during the Nigerian Civil War.
- The role of the NSCDC was expanded in 2007 to include protecting critical national assets, including petroleum pipelines.
- The NSCDC is crucial in maintaining law and order, especially during unrest or instability.