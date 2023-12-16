NSCDC’s ‘Oga At The Top’ Officer Promoted to Deputy Commandant-General

Shem Obafiaye, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer who became famous for his ‘Oga At The Top’ remark, has been promoted to Deputy Commandant-General (CG). This promotion was announced on Friday in a statement signed by Babawale Afolabi, the National Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC.
Obafiaye first gained national attention in 2013 during an appearance on Channels Television’s breakfast program, Sunrise Daily. When asked to provide the NSCDC’s website, he responded, “The website is… excuse me… wait… it can only be made known by my Oga at the top,” pointing skywards and smiling. This phrase quickly went viral, inspiring memes, danceable tunes, and even T-shirts featuring a caricature of Obafiaye.
Despite the humorous nature of the incident, Obafiaye was redeployed from the Lagos Command shortly afterwards. Now, a decade later, he has achieved the rank of Deputy Commandant-General.
The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, presided over the decoration ceremony of Shem Obafiaye, along with two other colleagues, Fasiu Adeyinika and Ibrahim Raji, who previously served as commandants in Kwara and Imo, respectively. During the ceremony, Tunji-Ojo urged the new DCGs to act as cornerstones and building blocks for the nation, emphasising the importance of their assistance in achieving significant development.
The Minister described the promotions as recognising hard work and a call to further duty. He encouraged the newly appointed Deputy Commandants-General to mentor their subordinates effectively to ensure continuity and efficiency in their duties.
The decoration ceremony occurred on Wednesday in the Aisha Rufai Conference Room at the Civil Defence, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).
Editorial
The recent promotion of Shem Obafiaye to Deputy Commandant-General in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is a remarkable story of resilience and career progression. Known for his viral ‘Oga At The Top’ remark, Obafiaye’s journey reflects the unpredictable nature of public life and the potential for redemption and advancement despite setbacks.
Obafiaye’s experience in 2013, which led to widespread attention and subsequent redeployment, serves as a reminder of the impact of media exposure and public perception on professional careers. However, his promotion signifies that one moment does not define a career. It highlights the importance of perseverance, professional development, and the ability to move beyond past challenges.
The NSCDC’s decision to promote Obafiaye and his colleagues underscores the organisation’s commitment to recognising hard work and dedication. It also sends a positive message about the organisation’s potential for growth and advancement, regardless of past incidents.
As Obafiaye and his colleagues step into their new roles, they carry the responsibility of not just their duties but also being role models and mentors to their subordinates. Their promotion is not just a personal achievement but a call to higher service and contribution to national security.
This event also serves as a lesson in the power of resilience and the capacity for individuals to rise above challenging circumstances. It is a testament that while public attention can be fleeting and often unforgiving, professional dedication and commitment can lead to recognition and advancement.
Shem Obafiaye’s promotion is a story of redemption and hope. It inspires many who find themselves in challenging situations, reminding them that overcoming setbacks and achieving success with dedication and hard work is possible.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was established in May 1967 during the Nigerian Civil War to sensitise and protect the civilian population.
- The term’ Oga At The Top’ became a popular Nigerian slang used to refer to a person in a position of authority or to describe a situation where the decision-making process depends on a higher authority.
- The NSCDC plays a crucial role in disaster prevention and management and in protecting lives and properties in Nigeria.
- The viral nature of the ‘Oga At The Top’ incident highlights the impact of social media and digital platforms in shaping public discourse and perception.
- The Civil Defence, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) administrates the NSCDC and the Fire and Immigration services in Nigeria.