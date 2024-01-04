NSITF Clarifies Stance on Finance Ministry’s 40% Deduction

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has recently clarified that it did not reject the 40% deduction of employers’ contributions by the Ministry of Finance, contrary to some media reports. This clarification was made following a New Year message from its Managing Director, Maureen Allagoa, who had previously appealed to the former Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, for a review of the NSITF’s inclusion in the Fiscal Responsibility and Finance Act of 2020. The appeal was based on NSITF’s unique status as a non-treasury-funded agency that holds contributors’ money in trust.
In a statement by Nwachukwu Godson, the General Manager of Corporate Affairs, the NSITF emphasized its awareness of the Presidential Directive regarding a 50% Automatic Deduction from Internally Generated Revenue of Federal Government-Owned Enterprises. The statement outlined, “The NSITF stands at the threshold of social and economic change and is poised to overcome its challenges as the custodian of social security. Amidst our accomplishments, we are grappling with challenges impeding the fulfilment of our mandate, one of which is the deduction in 2022 of 40%, amounting to N1.4bn, from employer contributions by the Ministry of Finance as an operating surplus in line with the Fiscal Responsibility and Finance Act of 2020, even though the NSITF is not a revenue-generating agency.”
Allagoa also spoke about the NSITF’s plans for the New Year, aligning with the poverty reduction agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. The Fund aims to expand its reach in areas covered by the ILO Convention 102, including old age benefits, unemployment, and family benefits, and to enhance its corporate social responsibility programs. Plans include creating new branches and service centres in 2024 to bring social services closer to Nigerians by ILO Convention 102 standards. The NSITF also focuses on expanding operations into the informal sector and other unreached areas to establish new branches and service delivery centres in select regions as a pilot in the first quarter of 2024.
Editorial:
The recent clarification by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) regarding the 40% deduction by the Ministry of Finance is a significant step in maintaining transparency and trust in Nigeria’s financial governance. Despite facing financial challenges, the NSITF’s commitment to its role as a custodian of social security is commendable. It reflects a dedication to overcoming obstacles for the betterment of the Nigerian populace.
The NSITF’s alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s poverty reduction agenda is a strategic move that underscores the importance of social security in national development. Expanding services in line with the ILO Convention 102 is a proactive approach to addressing the needs of the elderly, unemployed, and families. This expansion not only enhances the NSITF’s reach but also solidifies its role in the social fabric of Nigeria.
The planned establishment of new branches and service centres is a testament to the NSITF’s commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. By bringing services closer to the people, especially in remote areas, the NSITF is taking concrete steps towards social inclusion. This initiative is crucial in a country where vast population segments are often left out of the social security net.
As we reflect on these developments, it is clear that the NSITF’s efforts are pivotal in shaping a more secure and equitable future for Nigerians. The focus on expanding coverage to the informal sector and other unreached areas is particularly noteworthy. It is a reminder that effective social security systems are integral to alleviating poverty and fostering a more resilient society.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) was established in 1993 to provide social security protection to Nigerian workers.
- The NSITF operates under the Employee Compensation Act (ECA) of 2010, which replaced the Workmen’s Compensation Act of 1987.
- The International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 102, which NSITF aligns with, sets international standards for social security.
- Nigeria’s informal sector, which the NSITF aims to reach, constitutes a significant portion of the country’s workforce but often lacks formal social security coverage.
- The Fiscal Responsibility and Finance Act of 2020 in Nigeria aims to improve financial management and accountability in government-owned enterprises.