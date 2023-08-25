Nuj Applauds New Ministerial Appointments In Media And Agriculture

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State Council, has praised the appointment of Mohammed Malagi, Chairman and CEO of Blueprint Newspaper, as Minister of Information and National Orientation.
Senator Aliyu Sabi has also been appointed as Minister of State for Agriculture. Abu Nmodu, the Chairman of the NUJ, expressed optimism that these appointments would usher in a new era of professionalism and excellence in Nigeria’s media and agricultural sectors.
Malagi, known as the Kakakin Nupe, has been lauded for his experience in the media industry.
“The union is optimistic that the new minister would usher in the much expected development of the media industry,” said Nmodu.
Malagi has been overseeing the daily production of Blueprint Newspaper and operating an FM station in Abuja.
As for Senator Sabi, the NUJ highlighted his deep understanding of Nigeria’s agricultural potential.
The union assured both ministers of its full support, particularly in mobilising the people of Niger for developmental action plans.
Editorial
The recent ministerial appointments in Nigeria, particularly those of Mohammed Malagi and Senator Aliyu Sabi, signify a promising shift towards professionalism and expertise in key sectors.
The NUJ’s endorsement of these appointments underscores their potential to bring about meaningful change in the media and agricultural landscapes.
However, the real test lies in implementing policies that benefit the general populace.
Both ministers must work with other stakeholders, including the NUJ and the state government, to ensure their plans are theoretical but also practical and impactful.
The government should also facilitate a conducive environment for these ministers to operate effectively, free from the shackles of political frictions that often hinder progress.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) was founded in 1955 and is one of the oldest professional bodies in Nigeria.
- Mohammed Malagi, the new Minister of Information, is known as the Kakakin Nupe, a traditional title.
- Senator Aliyu Sabi has a background in agriculture and is considered a technocrat.
- Niger State is known for its vast human and natural resources, making it a key player in Nigeria’s development.
- The media industry in Nigeria is one of the most vibrant in Africa, with a proliferation of newspapers, radio stations, and television channels.