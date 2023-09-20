Obasanjo Points to Poor Governance as Root Cause of African Coups

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo identifies lousy governance as the catalyst for recent military coups in Africa. He argues that democracy without integrity, nepotism, and favouritism are fuelling these coups.
In the last two months, military coups have toppled Gabon and Niger Republic governments. These coups cited poor leadership and resource mismanagement as reasons.
Obasanjo believes that such maladministration is pushing citizens to seek alternative liberators.
The former President disclosed his views during an interactive session. The session was held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library with the Africa for Africa Youth Initiative members.
Obasanjo expressed concern that youths are supporting these coups. He questioned why young people are looking for liberators outside the current government.
Editorial
Obasanjo’s comments on the rise of military coups in Africa due to bad governance are timely and alarming. They raise critical questions about the state of democracy and governance on the continent.
Is the democratic system failing to deliver on its promises, creating conditions ripe for military intervention?
The former President’s concern about youth support for coups is particularly troubling. It suggests a deep-seated disillusionment among the younger generation.
What can be done to restore faith in democratic governance and dissuade support for military coups?
Did You Know?
- Olusegun Obasanjo is one of the few individuals to have served as both a military and civilian President of Nigeria.
- Gabon and Niger Republic are among several African countries that have experienced military coups in recent years.
- The Africa for Africa Youth Initiative is a pan-African organization aimed at empowering young people across the continent.
- Democracy in Africa varies widely, with some countries enjoying stable democratic governance and others struggling with authoritarian regimes.
- Military coups often lead to international sanctions, further exacerbating economic challenges in the affected countries.