Obasanjo Releases Leadership Book on His 87th Birthday

Celebrating his 87th birthday, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo introduced his latest literary contribution, “The Art of Leading: Unconventional Wisdom from Biblical Leaders,” in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The event, encapsulated in a book launch and dinner, was held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, marking a significant milestone in Obasanjo’s life.
During the unveiling, Obasanjo emphasized the critical need for quality leadership as a cornerstone for Africa’s advancement. The book, reviewed by Bishop Hassan Kukah of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, delves into the intersection of Christian values and political engagement, advocating for leaders to embody their faith in their governance practices. Kukah’s insights underscore the book’s message that leaders should cooperate with divine grace and visibly infuse their political endeavours with Christian values.
The celebration drew an illustrious audience, including traditional leaders, industry magnates, academic figures, diplomatic representatives, and close acquaintances of the former President. Notably, John Mahama, the former President of Ghana, highlighted the essence of wisdom in leadership during his address.
Adding to the accolades, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun lauded Obasanjo’s unwavering commitment to political emancipation and governance excellence. A lecture, “Quality Leadership and Inclusive Democracy as Catalysts for Development in a Strife-Ridden World,” further celebrated Obasanjo’s vision, reflecting on his global influence and deep-rooted connection to African heritage.
Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Danilo Turk, the former President of Slovenia and Chairman of Club De Madrid, contributed their perspectives, discussing challenges to quality leadership in Africa and global efforts against corruption, respectively. This rich dialogue framed the book launch as a celebration of Obasanjo’s birthday and a platform for profound reflections on leadership, democracy, and Africa’s path forward.
Editorial
In a world thirsty for genuine leadership, former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s unveiling of “The Art of Leading: Unconventional Wisdom from Biblical Leaders” on his 87th birthday is not merely a testament to his enduring legacy but a clarion call for introspection on the qualities of effective leadership. As Africa grapples with the complexities of governance, development, and socio-political challenges, Obasanjo’s insights offer hope and a roadmap towards enlightened leadership.
Our collective journey towards sustainable development and democracy is contingent upon the calibre of our leaders. Through his latest literary work, Obasanjo implores us to seek leaders who understand governance and the moral compass to guide their actions. The emphasis on biblical wisdom as a source of leadership inspiration is particularly poignant, suggesting that the solutions to contemporary challenges may well be rooted in ancient truths.
We agree with the principles espoused in Obasanjo’s book and recognize that quality leadership transcends mere political savvy. It involves a deep commitment to ethical governance, inclusivity, and the welfare of the citizenry. As Africa continues to navigate its developmental trajectory, the lessons from Obasanjo’s life and work serve as a reminder of the transformative power of moral leadership.
We must also heed the call to action in championing the cause of quality leadership and inclusive democracy. As stewards of our collective future, we must cultivate a leadership ethos characterized by integrity, compassion, and vision. Let us draw from the well of wisdom that Obasanjo offers, committing ourselves to the arduous but noble task of building societies that reflect our highest ideals and aspirations.
As we reflect on the messages conveyed through Obasanjo’s birthday celebration and book launch, let us renew our commitment to fostering leadership that is not only effective but profoundly ethical and humane. Our hope for a brighter African future lies in our ability to embody these values, ensuring that our leaders are not just rulers but shepherds who guide with wisdom, courage, and compassion.
Did You Know?
- Olusegun Obasanjo is one of Nigeria’s most prominent figures, having served as President from 1999 to 2007, and remains actively engaged in global and African affairs.
- The Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, where the book launch was held, is a historical archive and cultural centre dedicated to preserving African heritage and promoting leadership excellence.
- The inclusion of biblical leaders in discussions on contemporary governance challenges highlights the timeless relevance of spiritual wisdom in addressing modern-day issues.
- Sokoto’s Bishop Hassan Kukah is renowned for his insightful commentary on religion, politics, and society in Nigeria. In his analyses, he often bridges faith and governance.
- Ghana’s former President John Mahama’s participation underscores the pan-African spirit of leadership discussions, emphasizing the importance of wisdom across the continent’s political landscape.