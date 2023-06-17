Obasanjo Reveals Boko Haram Founders’ Motivations for Insurgency

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has shared insights into the motivations of the founders of Boko Haram.
According to Obasanjo, the founders of the terrorist group cited poverty and unemployment as the driving forces behind their involvement in the insurgency.
The former president made these revelations at the launch of a book authored by his daughter, Dr Kofo Obasanjo-Blackshire, in Lagos.
Obasanjo warned that the over 20 million out-of-school children in Nigeria could potentially become future members of Boko Haram if the issue is not urgently addressed.
Addressing the Root Causes of Insurgency in Nigeria
The revelations by former President Olusegun Obasanjo about the motivations of the founders of Boko Haram highlight the urgent need to address the root causes of insurgency in Nigeria.
While it is easy to dismiss the insurgents as mere criminals, understanding their motivations can provide valuable insights into how to tackle the problem effectively.
Critics might argue that poverty and unemployment are not valid excuses for engaging in terrorism. While this is true, it is also undeniable that these factors can make individuals more susceptible to radicalisation. Therefore, addressing these issues should be a vital part of any strategy to combat insurgency.
The fact that over 20 million Nigerian children are out of school is a ticking time bomb that must be defused. If left unattended, these children could become easy targets for recruitment by terrorist groups.
Therefore, the government must invest heavily in education and job creation.
Moreover, the government must create an environment that fosters economic growth and provides opportunities for all Nigerians.
This will not only help to alleviate poverty and unemployment but also reduce the appeal of extremist ideologies.
Did You Know?
- Boko Haram, which means “Western education is forbidden” in Hausa, was founded in 2002.
- The group has been responsible for numerous attacks in Nigeria, resulting in thousands of deaths and displacements.
- Boko Haram’s insurgency has been concentrated in the northeastern region of Nigeria, particularly in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states.
- The group has also attacked neighbouring countries, including Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.
- In 2015, Boko Haram pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) and changed its name to Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).
