Ohanaeze Declines to Meddle in DSS Investigation of Suspended CBN Governor

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the leading Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has declared its neutrality concerning the ongoing investigation into the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, by the Department of State Services (DSS).
Emefiele’s suspension was announced by President Bola Tinubu last Friday, with the Deputy Governor of the CBN’s Operations Directorate, Folashodun Shonubi, assuming the role in an interim capacity.
Following the suspension, Emefiele was taken into custody by the DSS on Saturday for undisclosed investigative purposes.
Reactions to Emefiele’s arrest have varied. A statement associated with Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and signed by Chima Uzor condemned Emefiele’s suspension, labelling it “ethnic cleansing”.
Nonetheless, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, dismissed these claims on Sunday, asserting that Uzor and his group are not affiliated with Ohanaeze.
Iwuanyanwu proceeded to request the arrest of Uzor for alleged impersonation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.
The full statement read:
“I am aware of a circulating publication by one MAZI CHIMA UZOR, claiming to represent Ohanaeze Ndigbo as the Director of National Interest Matters. He asserted that Ohanaeze denounces Emefiele’s suspension, labelling it ethnic cleansing. I would like to categorically refute this. It is necessary to clarify that:
Mazi Chima Uzor is impersonating Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, and is unknown to us. There is no role such as National Interest Matters in Ohanaeze Ndidigbo Worldwide. Ohanaeze has no intention of interfering with DSS investigations or any other state security proceedings.
Furthermore, Ohanaeze does not plan to intervene in any government disciplinary actions against its officials.
Individuals have the right to seek legal recourse, and should a court of law find the individual innocent, Ohanaeze will offer necessary assistance, provided we are convinced of their innocence. Conversely, if the individual is found guilty, Ohanaeze cannot assist.
In the case of Mazi Chima Uzor, it is a serious matter of criminal impersonation. We therefore urge security agencies to treat it as such.
Lastly, we want to inform the public about several fraudsters who are sullying the good name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo through false publications in our name for their selfish gain. We trust that with the aid of security agencies, they will soon be brought to justice.”
Editorial
Interference in Investigations: A Detriment to Justice
The ongoing investigation into the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has stirred varied reactions from different quarters.
However, the stand of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, to not interfere in the investigation is commendable and underscores the necessity for non-interference in due process.
While individuals and organisations have the right to express their concerns, interfering with the course of an investigation may distort the fact-finding process.
Investigations, especially those concerning public officials, should be allowed to proceed unhindered to ensure a thorough and unbiased outcome.
Pursuit of Truth Amidst Misrepresentations
In the midst of these developments, a fraudulent claim surfaced, purportedly from Ohanaeze Ndigbo, condemning Emefiele’s suspension as “ethnic cleansing”.
The quick rebuttal and call for arrest of the impostor by Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, highlights the need to critically examine information sources and reaffirms the group’s dedication to truth and justice.
Impersonation: A Bane of Credibility
The act of impersonation by the alleged Mazi Chima Uzor is a serious offense.
The attempt to sow discord using a false identity is a threat to credibility and public trust.
Security agencies should expedite action on this and other impersonation cases to safeguard the reputation of legitimate organisations and the public’s trust in them.
A Call for Responsibility
We urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant and critical of news sources.
Demand responsibility from those in power, including a commitment to ensuring due process is followed in investigations without undue interference.
Join in the national conversation and let your voices be heard in the pursuit of justice and transparency.
Did You Know?
- Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a socio-cultural association which represents all Igbo communities within and outside Nigeria.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was established in 1958 and commenced operations in 1959.
- The Department of State Services (DSS), created in 1986, is primarily responsible for domestic security in Nigeria.
