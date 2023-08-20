Okupe Urges President Tinubu: Nigeria Should Exit OPEC

Doyin Okupe, a former presidential aide, has proposed several economic strategies to President Bola Tinubu. Among these recommendations, Okupe strongly suggests that Nigeria should depart from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
In a series of tweets titled ‘For President Bola Tinubu: Still Many Rivers to Cross’, Okupe praised Tinubu’s proactive approach since taking office on May 29, stating he “hit the ground sprinting.”
Okupe emphasised the urgency of Nigeria’s exit from OPEC, predicting that oil reserves might lose their significance in approximately two decades.
Given its vast population and economic challenges, he criticised OPEC’s allocation of less than 2 million barrels daily for Nigeria.
Okupe believes that this allocation, which accounts for 90% of Nigeria’s primary foreign exchange earner, hinders national growth and citizen welfare.
By leaving OPEC, Okupe argues that Nigeria could potentially lower its crude selling price while boosting exports to over three million barrels daily.
Such a move could increase foreign exchange revenue by up to 200%, strengthening the Naira against the Dollar.
Editorial:
The suggestion for Nigeria to exit OPEC is bold and potentially transformative.
As the global energy landscape shifts, with increasing emphasis on renewable sources and decreasing reliance on fossil fuels, nations must adapt their strategies accordingly.
Okupe’s recommendation underscores the need for Nigeria to take control of its economic destiny rather than being constrained by external organisations.
However, while the potential benefits of such a move are clear, the challenges cannot be understated.
Exiting OPEC would mean navigating complex geopolitical and economic terrains, renegotiating trade agreements, and potentially facing backlash from other member nations.
Moreover, the immediate economic implications, both positive and negative, would need thorough analysis.
Yet, if executed strategically, this move could position Nigeria as a trailblazer in Africa, setting a precedent for other nations.
It’s a reminder that in the ever-evolving world of global economics, sometimes bold decisions are necessary for long-term prosperity.
Did You Know?
- OPEC was founded in 1960 and currently has 13 member countries.
- Nigeria joined OPEC in 1971 and is the only member from West Africa.
- The primary aim of OPEC is to coordinate and unify petroleum policies among its member countries.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and the world’s 13th largest.
- The global shift towards renewable energy is challenging the traditional dynamics of oil-producing nations.