Actualization Of The Sovereign State Of Biafra Massob 1

On Biafra Day, MASSOB Appeals to President Tinubu for the Release of Nnamdi Kanu

Leave a Comment / National News / By

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu for the release of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services.

The plea was made by Uchenna Madu, the leader of MASSOB, in a statement on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, as part of the 56th-anniversary celebration of Biafra.

In the statement, Madu said,

“Today, we remember, honour, and commemorate the sacrifices our brave Biafran soldiers made for our freedom. MASSOB recalls the suffering, anguish, starvation, suppression, and ultimate sacrifices paid by our fathers, mothers, siblings, and comrades for the freedom of Biafra.

“We will never forget them because their suffering continually stimulates and renews our firm and unwavering dedication to the self-determination of Biafra.

“The renewed pursuit for self-determination and restoration of Biafra, led by MASSOB and others, is based on the principle of non-violence.

Madu also noted the members of MASSOB around the world were in a state of solemn reflection as they remembered the brutalities, persecutions, tortures, extrajudicial killings, afflictions, imprisonments, and deaths experienced by their members at the hands of Nigerian security agents.

“The more freedom fighters are politically incarcerated, the more they are hardened, and the more their followers become uncontrollable,” he added.

“MASSOB calls for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, by the new Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, who once declared his disbelief in Nigeria.

“MASSOB expresses its gratitude to the people of Biafra for their remarkable observation of today’s Biafra Day anniversary celebration.”

Editorial

Biafra Day Plea: MASSOB Appeals to President Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

In a show of solidarity and collective remembrance, the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) marked the 56th Biafra Day by appealing to President Bola Tinubu, to free Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, currently detained by the Department of State Services.

MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, made the plea, underscoring the continuous commitment to Biafra’s self-determination and the principle of non-violence guiding their struggle. The appeal for Kanu’s release demonstrates the group’s unwavering resolve to see justice served for their leaders.

However, while this plea is noted, it’s equally crucial to remember that any response must uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law.

Both the government and these groups must prioritize dialogue and peaceful resolutions in the interest of national unity and social harmony.

Do you think President Tinubu should grant MASSOB’s appeal?

Share your thoughts below.

Author

  • Zainab Sulaimon

    Zainab Abisola Sulaimon is a news content writer who loves fashion design, reading, chatting, and dancing. In addition, she's devoted to her three-year-old Samoyed dog Zoey. She has always been fascinated with the art of writing, and she enjoys anything related to fashion, design, and reading. Zainab spends most of her free time browsing different blogs on these topics (sometimes even at work). She also can't resist chatting with friends online or in person about everything that makes life worth living - from food to family events! Dancing is another excellent exercise for Zainab that keeps her fit while having fun!

    View all posts

Related Naija News

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top