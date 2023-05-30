On Biafra Day, MASSOB Appeals to President Tinubu for the Release of Nnamdi Kanu

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu for the release of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services.
The plea was made by Uchenna Madu, the leader of MASSOB, in a statement on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, as part of the 56th-anniversary celebration of Biafra.
In the statement, Madu said,
“Today, we remember, honour, and commemorate the sacrifices our brave Biafran soldiers made for our freedom. MASSOB recalls the suffering, anguish, starvation, suppression, and ultimate sacrifices paid by our fathers, mothers, siblings, and comrades for the freedom of Biafra.
“We will never forget them because their suffering continually stimulates and renews our firm and unwavering dedication to the self-determination of Biafra.
“The renewed pursuit for self-determination and restoration of Biafra, led by MASSOB and others, is based on the principle of non-violence.
Madu also noted the members of MASSOB around the world were in a state of solemn reflection as they remembered the brutalities, persecutions, tortures, extrajudicial killings, afflictions, imprisonments, and deaths experienced by their members at the hands of Nigerian security agents.
“The more freedom fighters are politically incarcerated, the more they are hardened, and the more their followers become uncontrollable,” he added.
“MASSOB calls for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, by the new Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, who once declared his disbelief in Nigeria.
“MASSOB expresses its gratitude to the people of Biafra for their remarkable observation of today’s Biafra Day anniversary celebration.”
Editorial
Biafra Day Plea: MASSOB Appeals to President Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release
In a show of solidarity and collective remembrance, the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) marked the 56th Biafra Day by appealing to President Bola Tinubu, to free Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, currently detained by the Department of State Services.
MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, made the plea, underscoring the continuous commitment to Biafra’s self-determination and the principle of non-violence guiding their struggle. The appeal for Kanu’s release demonstrates the group’s unwavering resolve to see justice served for their leaders.
However, while this plea is noted, it’s equally crucial to remember that any response must uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law.
Both the government and these groups must prioritize dialogue and peaceful resolutions in the interest of national unity and social harmony.
Do you think President Tinubu should grant MASSOB’s appeal?
Share your thoughts below.