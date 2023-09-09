Osinbajo Lauds Tribunal’s Verdict, Hails Tinubu’s Presidential Victory

Former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, extends his congratulations to President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima. This follows their win at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.
Osinbajo shares his sentiments on his official Facebook page. He labels the tribunal’s decision as a triumph for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and adherence to the rule of law.
He expresses,
“Congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and our great party, the All Progressives Congress, APC. The judicial affirmation of the February 25th 2023 Presidential election win is a significant victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and its rule of law.”
Osinbajo emphasizes the importance of democracy in Nigeria. He notes that all parties adhered to the electoral process and turned to the courts when disputes arose.
He concludes by urging unity. He calls on everyone to collaborate to address Nigeria’s challenges and unlock its vast potential.
Editorial
The recent verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, affirming President Bola Tinubu’s victory, has been met with varied reactions. Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s congratulatory message underscores the importance of the rule of law and constitutional democracy in Nigeria.
While the affirmation is a testament to the strength of Nigeria’s judicial system, it also serves as a reminder of the need for transparency in the electoral process. Osinbajo’s call for unity and collaboration is timely, especially in a nation with diverse challenges.
The emphasis on the rule of law and the importance of following due process is commendable. However, it is equally crucial for leaders to ensure that the electoral process remains free, fair, and devoid of irregularities.
Did You Know?
- The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is a judicial body in Nigeria responsible for handling disputes arising from presidential elections.
- Professor Yemi Osinbajo served as Nigeria’s Vice President from 2015 to 2023.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s two major political parties, with the other being the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
- Bola Ahmed Tinubu, before his presidential tenure, was a key figure in Lagos State politics and served as its governor.
- The rule of law is a principle that ensures that all members of a society, including its leaders, are considered equally subject to publicly disclosed legal codes and processes.