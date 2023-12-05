Over 2,000 Federal Employees Face Salary Delays Due to IPPIS Issues

In a recent development, more than 2,000 civil servants in various Federal Government ministries, departments, and agencies have not received their November salaries. This information was disclosed by sources close to the situation. A Federal Ministry of Defence senior official who remained anonymous indicated that most of the ministry’s staff are yet to be paid. The delay is linked to a recent verification exercise by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.
Another high-ranking civil servant from a prominent federal agency mentioned that the salary withholdings are due to discrepancies in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). “Approximately 2,000 civil servants are affected, primarily because of failed verification on the IPPIS,” he stated.
Bawa Mokwa, the spokesperson for the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, commented, “Salaries started being processed last Thursday. It’s not all civil servants. I will provide more details once I have the IPPIS director’s report.”
Tommy Etim, the National President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants, informed Yohaig NG that the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation is actively addressing these issues. Etim had previously cautioned that around 5,000 civil servants might lose their November and December 2023 salaries due to IPPIS verification discrepancies.
He explained, “Currently, only those who had completed their verification but were mistakenly removed have had their salaries reinstated. However, 5,000 civil servants still face issues with their date of first appointment and birth dates. As they had no issues, two thousand seven hundred seventy-two have been verified and cleared for payment. The names of the 5,000 workers with discrepancies are being sent to their respective DHRs for confirmation.”
Etim also urged public servants to check the Head of Service website for updates regularly. He confirmed that the November 2023 salary process is complete, meaning those affected won’t receive their November salary. “Efforts are underway to ensure that those cleared will receive their December salary, including arrears from September. We appeal to the Federal Government to expedite action to avoid delays in the December salary,” he concluded.
Editorial
As we delve into the recent salary withholding of over 2,000 federal employees due to IPPIS irregularities, it’s crucial to understand the broader implications of this situation. The Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, designed to streamline and ensure transparency in the payroll process, has inadvertently become a source of distress for many civil servants.
The heart of the matter lies not just in the technicalities of the IPPIS but in the human element – the lives and families affected by these delays. While the intention behind the IPPIS is commendable, aiming to curb corruption and payroll fraud, its implementation has raised significant concerns. The recent verification exercise, though necessary, has led to a situation where thousands of employees are caught in a limbo of uncertainty.
As a collective voice, we urge the authorities to balance the need for systematic verification with the urgency of addressing the immediate needs of their employees. It’s not just about rectifying system errors or updating records; it’s about recognizing the impact on individuals who rely on timely salaries for their livelihood.
This situation highlights the need for a more robust and user-friendly system that minimizes errors and streamlines the verification process. The current scenario underscores the importance of having a backup plan or interim measures to support employees during such administrative hiccups.
While we applaud the efforts to maintain a clean and efficient payroll system, it’s equally important to ensure that these measures do not inadvertently penalize the very individuals they are meant to serve. The balance between system integrity and employee welfare must be meticulously maintained.
Did You Know?
- Global Context: Worldwide, payroll errors affect 1 in 3 businesses, showcasing payroll systems’ global complexity and challenges.
- Technological Evolution: The first computerized payroll system was introduced in the 1960s, revolutionizing how companies managed employee compensation.
- Economic Impact: Delays in salary payments can significantly impact local economies, especially in areas where government employment is a significant economic driver.
- IPPIS in Nigeria: The IPPIS was introduced in Nigeria in 2007 as part of the government’s reform initiatives to improve the efficiency of payroll administration.
- Global Best Practices: Countries like Singapore and Denmark are known for their efficient and transparent government payroll systems, often serving as benchmarks for other nations.