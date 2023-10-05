Over 200k Passports Await Collection, Says Interior Minister

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has disclosed that 204,322 international passports are ready for collection, out of a backlog exceeding 300,000, which he encountered upon assuming office.
During a press conference in Abuja, Tunji-Ojo revealed that of the passports ready for collection, only 99,901 have been claimed by their owners.
He has subsequently urged Nigerians to collect their unclaimed passports.
The minister unveiled plans that the ministry, in collaboration with the immigration service and their vendors, is working towards ensuring that from next year, international passports will be delivered directly to Nigerians at their preferred addresses.
Editorial
The announcement by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, regarding the availability of over 200,000 passports for collection, brings to light the persistent challenges faced by Nigerians in obtaining this vital document.
While the readiness of these passports is a step towards resolving the backlog, it is crucial to delve deeper into the underlying issues that have led to such a substantial accumulation in the first place.
We believe that the bureaucratic hurdles, systemic inefficiencies, and potential corruption within the passport issuance process need to be thoroughly addressed to prevent a recurrence of such backlogs.
Moreover, the fact that only a fraction of the available passports have been collected raises questions about the notification and communication processes in place.
Are citizens adequately informed when their passports are ready?
Is the collection process straightforward and citizen-friendly?
These are critical areas that require scrutiny and reform. The proposed initiative to deliver passports directly to citizens’ addresses is commendable and could alleviate some of the challenges in the collection process.
However, this system must be implemented with stringent security and reliability measures to safeguard citizens’ sensitive documents.
In essence, while addressing the current backlog is vital, the government must also focus on implementing sustainable reforms that streamline and simplify the passport application and collection process for the long term.
We urge a comprehensive review and overhaul of the system, ensuring it is transparent, efficient, and user-friendly, to genuinely serve the needs of Nigerians both at home and abroad.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian passport has undergone several changes since its first issuance, with the most recent version, the e-passport, being introduced in 2007.
- The e-passport is embedded with a microprocessor chip that contains the bio-data of the holder and is intended to enhance the security of the document.
- The Nigerian passport is valid in all countries, however, visa requirements for Nigerian citizens vary from country to country.
- The Nigerian passport is issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service, which operates under the Ministry of Interior.
- There are different categories of Nigerian passports, including the Standard Passport, Official Passport, and Diplomatic Passport, each serving different purposes and having different eligibility criteria.