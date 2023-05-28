Pastor Enenche Sends Stern Warning to ‘Witches and Wizards’ Attending Presidential Inauguration

Dr. Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has issued a forceful warning to members of the witchcraft community intending to attend the presidential inauguration in the Federal Capital Territory on 29th May 2023.
Earlier this month, the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria declared their intentions to travel to Abuja to clean and detoxify the environment for the incoming President, Bola Tinubu.
In a public statement, the association’s spokesperson, Okhue Obo, expressed assurance of a peaceful inauguration for Tinubu, urging those intent on derailing the event to reconsider.
The statement emphasized, “There is no reason for Tinubu to be afraid because all the campaigns of calumny mounted against him are mere distractions.”
Later in the week, certain association members arrived in Abuja, presumably to commence the proposed cleansing and detoxification.
Responding to these developments, Pastor Enenche expressed a strong stance against the witches and wizards, asserting the religious community’s dominion over the city. Addressing a gathering during the Destiny Recovery Convention on Friday, he urged fellow clergy to consecrate various strategic locations in the city as a spiritual counteraction.
The fiery cleric proclaimed, “Anybody who is from the devil, sent from the pit of hell that enters this city to plant any agenda of hell, if they are not cut off then we have no right to preach.”
He advised other pastors to anoint the city with oil, adding that any demonic agent stepping on the anointed ground would face severe consequences.
Editorial
Faith, Politics, and the Challenge of Tolerance
The recent remarks by Dr Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, concerning the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria’s involvement in the presidential inauguration, present a microcosm of the tension between faith and politics in our nation.
We must commend Pastor Enenche’s unwavering faith and steadfastness in his spiritual beliefs. However, his strong words do bring to the fore the challenge of navigating a diverse and pluralistic society such as ours, where deeply entrenched religious beliefs often clash with elements considered unorthodox or non-traditional.
Whether one agrees with them or not, the Association’s actions represent an expression of their beliefs. In a democracy like ours, freedom of expression and religion are fundamental rights to all citizens, irrespective of the mainstream acceptance of their beliefs.
While religious leaders need to uphold their doctrines, it is equally essential that they do so while fostering an atmosphere of mutual respect and tolerance. This is especially important in a nation as ethnically and religiously diverse as Nigeria.
We urge those in positions of spiritual authority to lead by example, championing the values of mutual respect and understanding and promoting the unity of our great nation. As we transition to a new administration, we encourage leaders from all spheres, whether politics or religion, to foster dialogue, harmony and peace.
Did You Know?
- Dunamis International Gospel Centre is one of the largest churches in Nigeria, with its headquarters boasting a capacity of over 100,000.
- Nigeria has a rich cultural history of traditional beliefs, many of which incorporate elements of mysticism and witchcraft.
- Freedom of religion is a constitutionally guaranteed right in Nigeria, protecting the rights of citizens to profess and practice any religion of their choice.
