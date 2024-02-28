Presidency Claims Protests Driven by Political Motives Nationwide

The Nigerian Presidency has criticized the nationwide demonstrations led by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), suggesting that specific individuals exploit the country’s current challenges for political gains. Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Media and Publicity Adviser, expressed in a TVC interview that the NLC’s protests across various cities, including Abuja, Lagos, and Kano, among others, were unwarranted. These protests responded to the economic strain following the removal of fuel subsidies and other government reforms.
The NLC initiated a two-day protest to urge federal and state governments to address the widespread hunger. This action followed a 14-day strike notice issued on February 8 due to the government’s failure to honour previous agreements made after the subsidy removal. Despite a last-ditch effort by the government to prevent the protests, NLC President Joe Ajaero confirmed their continuation, highlighting the government’s efforts to mitigate hardship, which Ngelale claimed lacked full support from all unions, noting the withdrawal of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the National Association of Nigerian Students.
During the protests, Ajaero led a delegation to the National Assembly, presenting workers’ demands to Senator Diket Plang, emphasizing the severe hunger in Nigeria and comparing the situation to Zimbabwe. The demands included full implementation of welfare provisions, employment generation, immediate agricultural subsidies, and a call for the government to address economic sabotage and reconsider its engagement with IMF/World Bank policies.
The protests, marked by significant turnout in various states, voiced grievances over economic difficulties and called for urgent government action. Notably, in Lagos, police showed solidarity by distributing water and snacks to protesters, a gesture from Commissioner of Police Adegoke Fayoade. The NLC’s demands, presented to the National Assembly, seek immediate attention to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians, with a warning of further action if unmet.
Following the protests, the NLC issued a 14-day ultimatum to the government to fulfil the agreed demands, suspending street action due to the perceived success of the initial protest day but continuing with nationwide press conferences to maintain pressure.
Editorial:
As we navigate through these tumultuous times, the recent nationwide protests spearheaded by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have spotlighted the profound economic hardships Nigerians face. These demonstrations, a direct response to removing fuel subsidies and subsequent economic reforms, underscore a palpable sense of urgency for the government to address the escalating hunger and poverty engulfing the nation.
The essence of these protests transcends mere dissent; it is a clarion call for immediate and tangible action against the backdrop of economic policies that have, thus far, exacerbated the plight of the average Nigerian. The government’s attempt to dissuade the NLC from proceeding with these protests, albeit unsuccessful, signals a critical disconnect between the state’s policy directions and the lived realities of its citizens.
We stand in solidarity with the demands presented by the NLC, advocating for alleviating immediate economic pressures and a fundamental reassessment of the government’s engagement with policies that have historically disadvantaged the masses. The withdrawal of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the National Association of Nigerian Students from the protests should not be misconstrued as a lack of unanimity but rather a reflection of the complex dynamics within the broader labour movement.
The government’s response to these protests, and more importantly, to the demands articulated by the NLC, will serve as a litmus test for its commitment to the welfare of its citizens. The administration of President Bola Tinubu must heed this call to action, recognizing that the path to sustainable economic recovery and social cohesion lies in genuine dialogue, comprehensive policy reforms, and an unwavering commitment to social justice.
The echoes of these protests must not fade into the annals of history as mere footnotes. Instead, they should galvanize a collective movement towards a more equitable, prosperous Nigeria. The time for action is now.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, removed fuel subsidies in 2022, leading to widespread economic implications.
- The minimum wage in Nigeria is N30,000, yet a bag of rice costs over N70,000, highlighting the severe cost of living crisis.
- Nigeria has over 1,316 ministries, agencies, and parastatals, according to Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer.
- The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) was founded in 1978 and has been a central figure in labour activism in Nigeria.
- The devaluation of the Naira has significantly impacted the purchasing power of Nigerians, with the currency performing poorly against its African counterparts.