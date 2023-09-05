Presidency Says Tinubu Unfazed by Tribunal Outcome

The Presidency has spoken ahead of the forthcoming judgment by the Presidential Election Petition Court. It confirms that President Bola Tinubu is not concerned about the outcome.
Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, made this known on a TV programme. He stated that Tinubu is confident because he believes he won the election fairly.
Ngelale further clarified that President Tinubu has no plans to intimidate judicial officers. He stressed that the President has complete trust in the Nigerian judicial system.
“The President sees no need to threaten judicial officers,” Ngelale added.
He believes that the panel will decide based solely on the facts.
The Tribunal’s judgment will be delivered while President Tinubu is in New Delhi, India. He will be attending the G-20 Leaders’ Summit during this period.
The court has also made a significant announcement. The proceedings will be open for live broadcast to the public.
Tinubu’s election victory is currently being contested. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and the Allied Peoples Movement are the challengers.
Editorial
The upcoming Tribunal judgment is a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s democratic institutions. The Presidency’s statement that President Bola Tinubu is not concerned about the outcome sets a significant precedent.
It sends a strong message that the rule of law is paramount. Moreover, it emphasizes the need to respect the integrity of judicial institutions.
However, this also raises questions about the electoral process.
How transparent was it? While the President’s confidence is reassuring, it should not overshadow the need for a fair judicial process.
The government must ensure that the Tribunal’s judgment is impartial. It should also be free from any political influence.
The decision to broadcast the judgment live is commendable. It is a step towards greater transparency.
However, the government should not stop there. Electoral reforms are needed to bolster the credibility of future elections.
This will not only strengthen democracy but also instil public trust.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the largest youth populations in the world, with over 60% under the age of 25.
- The Nigerian judicial system is based on the English Common Law, inherited from its colonial past.
- The G-20 Leaders’ Summit, where President Tinubu will be during the judgment, accounts for about 85% of the world’s GDP.
- Peter Obi, challenging Tinubu’s victory, was a former governor of Anambra State, known for its commercial vibrancy.
- Atiku Abubakar, another challenger, served as Nigeria’s Vice President from 1999 to 2007 and has run for the Presidency multiple times.