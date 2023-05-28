President Buhari Bestows National Honours on Emeka Anyaoku, Emefiele, Olowu Kuta and Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has honoured Emeka Anyaoku, a former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, with a national award. Anyaoku was bestowed with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.
Significant others who received awards include Bisi Akande, a former Governor of Osun; Olusegun Osoba; Mamman Daura; and Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele, who received the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic.
Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III, was also presented with the Commander of the Order of Niger, CON, for his consistent support for the Nigerian military.
Since becoming a traditional ruler in Osun State a decade ago, Olowu Kuta’s commendable support for the military has remained steadfast, earning him recognition and awards from various notable organisations, including the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Osun State.
The national honour was conferred on Olowu Kuta in appreciation of his continuous reminders to Nigerians about the importance of bolstering the Nigerian Army.
The council of Olowu expressed their gratitude to President Buhari for bestowing this national honour on their traditional ruler, stating that history would remember fondly the army general turned democrat from Daura.
The outgoing president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), honoured these esteemed individuals with national awards on Sunday in Abuja.
Editorial
The Virtue of National Honours: Recognising Unsung Heroes
President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent conferment of national honours on Emeka Anyaoku, Godwin Emefiele, Olowu Kuta and others serves as a solid testament to the importance of recognising and honouring individuals who have contributed significantly to Nigeria’s development.
National honours are not just ceremonial; they carry a deep sense of recognition for the recipients. Moreover, they embody the nation’s gratitude for years of service and dedication.
Emeka Anyaoku, a former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, and Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank Governor, have contributed immensely to Nigeria’s national image and economy, respectively. Likewise, Olowu Kuta’s dedication to supporting the Nigerian military is commendable and deserves recognition.
We hope these honours celebrate the recipients’ achievements and inspire younger generations to strive for excellence in their respective fields.
Did You Know?
- The Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) is Nigeria’s second-highest national honour.
- The Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) and the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) are high-ranking national honours in Nigeria.
- Emeka Anyaoku served as the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth from 1990 to 2000.
- Godwin Emefiele has been the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria since 2014.
Benefits of Yohaig NG
Stay updated with Yohaig NG, your premier source for Nigerian news, round the clock.
We provide comprehensive news coverage from politics to finance, Abuja to Lagos.
We offer insightful perspectives and in-depth analyses that keep you informed.
We welcome you to our dynamic community and invite your thoughts and ideas in our comments section.