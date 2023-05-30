President Tinubu Commands Dss To Vacate Efcc Office Immediately

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Department of State Security Services (DSS) to promptly leave the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) premises in Ikoyi, Lagos.
Earlier on Tuesday, DSS officers had descended on the EFCC office in Ikoyi, preventing officials from entering their place of work. Reports also indicated the sound of gunshots in the vicinity.
In a statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, the President urged the DSS to clear the area immediately.
“The President has expressed that if any conflicts exist between these two vital government agencies, they should be settled amicably,” read the succinct statement.
The shocking news of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) occupying the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office in Ikoyi, Lagos, has raised many questions about the nature of inter-agency relationships in Nigeria.
This action by the DSS, which prevented EFCC officials from accessing their workspace, attracted immediate attention, including the attention of the President, Bola Tinubu.
The response from the Presidency was swift, with Tinubu ordering the immediate vacation of the EFCC premises by the DSS. His intervention, through a statement delivered by his media aide, underlines the need for the amicable resolution of issues between these two critical government agencies.
While the details of the conflict remain vague, the intervention of the President sends a clear message: Inter-agency collaboration and respect for each other’s mandates are paramount in the smooth functioning of the government apparatus.
As more details unfold, we hope to see a swift resolution to this unexpected standoff and a demonstration of effective communication and cooperation among government agencies.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s critical security and anti-corruption agencies are the Department of State Security Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
- The DSS is primarily responsible for domestic security, counterintelligence, and the protection of senior government officials.
- The EFCC’s mandate is to investigate and prosecute financial crimes, including advance fee fraud and money laundering.