President Tinubu Sanctions N3bn for Social Register Check Amid Probe

Amidst the ongoing investigation into the alleged misappropriation of N585 million by the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Dr Betta Edu, the Nigerian Presidency has urged the public to exercise restraint and avoid a media trial. The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, made this statement in response to recent developments in the case. He revealed that President Tinubu had sanctioned the release of N3 billion to verify the National Social Register, a program initiated under the former administration of Muhammadu Buhari for cash transfers and other social investments.
A memo from the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, dated December 18, 2023, confirmed the approval of this expenditure from the Covid-19 Palliative Fund. Onanuga emphasized that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently investigating the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, and he appealed for patience from Nigerians while the investigation is underway.
The investigation also encompasses a report by an online platform alleging that a company owned by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, received N438.1 million from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation for consultancy services. This payment was part of the N3 billion allocated by the suspended minister for the national social register contract. Other companies reported to have received payments include Fabunmi Olanipekun & Co, Vintsolve Global Consult, Periscope Consulting, Blue Trend Enterprise, Laitop Dynamics Interlink Services, Memak Nigeria Limited, MC Van Management Consult Limited, Danzinger Nigeria Limited, and Blue Trend Enterprises.
Editorial:
The recent approval of N3 billion by President Bola Tinubu for the verification of the National Social Register amidst an ongoing investigation into financial misappropriation is a critical juncture in Nigeria’s fight against corruption. This decision reflects the administration’s commitment to ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of social investment programs, which are vital for the nation’s most vulnerable populations.
The Presidency’s call for restraint and patience is a reminder of the importance of due process and the rule of law. Investigations into allegations of corruption must be thorough and transparent, allowing the legal system to function without undue influence or public pressure. This approach upholds justice and reinforces public confidence in governmental institutions.
The involvement of various companies and high-profile individuals in the alleged misappropriation case underscores the complex nature of corruption in Nigeria. It highlights the need for robust oversight mechanisms and transparency in government contracts and expenditures. The EFCC’s role in this investigation is crucial, and its findings will be pivotal in determining the course of action to be taken by the President.
As we await the outcome of this investigation, it is imperative to recognize the broader implications of such cases on Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape. Corruption undermines public trust in governance and diverts crucial resources from development projects and social welfare programs. The effective management of funds, especially those allocated for social investments, is fundamental to achieving equitable growth and poverty alleviation.
Despite the ongoing investigation, the administration’s proactive stance in approving funds for the verification of the National Social Register demonstrates a commitment to maintaining the continuity and effectiveness of social programs. This balance between addressing allegations of corruption and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of essential services to the populace is a delicate but necessary aspect of governance.
The unfolding events offer an opportunity for the Nigerian government to strengthen its anti-corruption framework and enhance the transparency of its social investment programs. The actions taken in response to this investigation will not only shape the narrative of the current administration’s stance on corruption but also set a precedent for future governance practices in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The National Social Register in Nigeria is a comprehensive database that identifies and assists the poorest and most vulnerable citizens through various social intervention programs.
- Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was established in 2003 and is tasked with investigating financial crimes such as money laundering and embezzlement.
- The COVID-19 Palliative Fund in Nigeria was set up to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly for the most affected sectors and individuals.
- Nigeria has one of the largest economies in Africa, with its GDP heavily reliant on oil, which accounts for a significant portion of government revenue.
- Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index often ranks Nigeria as one of the countries with high levels of perceived public sector corruption.