President Tinubu Set to Address Nigerians on Democracy Day, June 12

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria is slated to deliver an address to the nation on June 12, commemorating this year’s Democracy Day. This will be his first public address since his inaugural speech on May 29.
Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, stated that the President’s speech would be broadcast live across major stations and streamed on numerous social media platforms. The announcement came during a news conference held in Abuja on Friday, where the programme of events was outlined.
Senator Akume recalled that the annual celebration of Nigeria’s Democracy Day had been shifted from May 29 to June 12. He explained that the occasion honours the heroes who fought to establish democratic rule in Nigeria from 1999 to the present.
He stated, “However, May 29 remains the date of the handover or takeover of power, and this happens every four years according to the Nigerian Constitution.”
The SGF added that the Democracy Day celebration is a time for both citizens and foreigners to evaluate the nation’s progress and the benefits that democracy has brought, as well as areas that require improvement. Reflecting this sentiment, this year’s celebration theme is “Hope Reassured”.
Despite the elaborate Presidential inauguration earlier this year, Senator Akume noted that the 2023 June 12 Democracy Day celebrations would be more subdued.
He also ensured that adequate security arrangements had been put in place for the safety of all people during the celebration period and beyond.