Record-Breaking Chef Hilda Baci Earns a Year of Free Domestic Flights

Chef Hilda Baci recently made her mark in the Guinness World Records and has been honored with a year’s worth of free domestic flights, courtesy of Dana Air.
This was announced by Dana Air’s Chief Operating Officer, Ememobong Ettete, through an official statement on Twitter this Tuesday.
Hilda, a 27-year-old culinary artist, set a new record for the world’s longest cooking marathon by an individual.
She started her cooking spree on Thursday, 11th May 2023, and successfully outperformed India’s Lata Tondon’s 87 hours 45 minutes record set in 2019.
Ettete praised Hilda’s efforts and assured that Dana Air is committed to backing the creativity, hard work, and innovations of young Nigerians who genuinely represent the Nigerian spirit.
As a Nigerian brand, they take pride in leading the way in supporting the arts, entertainment, healthcare, and culture.
Dana Air’s corporate social responsibility, as Ettete explained, is comprehensive.
They are inspired by her determination and dedication to achieving greatness by supporting Hilda’s domestic travels for a year.
He also acknowledged that Hilda’s chef mother was likely a significant influence and source of inspiration for Hilda.
Therefore, in recognition of her contributions, Dana Air is also offering her three months of local flights free of charge.
Ettete expressed gratitude to Hilda’s mother for raising an extraordinary daughter and providing unwavering support to Hilda.
He also thanked everyone who showed their unbiased support for Hilda, labeling them as the real MVPs.
Editor’s Take: A Recipe for Success
In a world where achievements are often marked by material wealth and political power, the simple yet extraordinary feat of a young Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, serves as a reminder that real triumph lies in passion, determination, and resilience.
Recently, Hilda cooked her way into the Guinness World Record by surpassing the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual previously held by India’s Lata Tondon.
However, this isn’t just a story about breaking records.
It illustrates our Nigerian youth’s incredible potential and the heights they can reach when given adequate support and recognition.
The gesture by Dana Air to provide a year’s worth of free domestic flights to Hilda, and three months to her mother, is not just a reward but a testament to the company’s commitment to supporting local talent.
Yet, one can’t help but question whether this is enough.
Yes, Dana Air’s act is commendable, and more corporations should take a leaf out of their book.
But is the responsibility of fostering talent and celebrating achievements solely the domain of private entities?
The government’s role in this should not be overlooked.
Our leaders must recognize such accomplishments and provide platforms that encourage similar feats.
Initiatives that foster creativity and innovation, that empower and inspire, should be integral to our societal fabric.
While Hilda’s achievement is worth celebrating, it’s essential to note that there are countless other young Nigerians with potential waiting to be unleashed for every Hilda.
Therefore, the focus should not merely be on celebrating these achievements but also on creating an environment that nurtures such talent.
Our message to those in power is clear: Recognize, support, and invest in our youth.
Our message to our readers: Continue encouraging and celebrating our young achievers.
Every clap, every cheer, and every word of encouragement fuels their journey toward greatness.
Did You Know?
Did you know that cooking marathons are a recognized category in the Guinness World Records?
The category tests a chef’s culinary skills, stamina, determination, and passion for the craft.
Experience the Pulse of Naija with Yohaig NG
Stay updated with the current Naija news by visiting Yohaig NG.
We offer comprehensive coverage of the latest Naija news today, providing an in-depth perspective on the stories that matter.
Be it politics, entertainment, or sports, we’ve got you covered.
We also believe in the power of dialogue.
So, feel free to share your thoughts, join the conversation, and be part of our growing community.
After all, every opinion matters, and yours could be the one that sparks a change!