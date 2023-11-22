Senate Urges Fg To Honour Late National Flag Creator Akinkunmi

The Senate has called upon the Federal Government to pay tribute to the late Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, the designer of Nigeria’s national flag, by immortalising him. Akinkunmi passed away in Ibadan on August 29. This request was initiated by Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun of Oyo South, leading to a minute of silence in the Senate in Akinkunmi’s memory.
The lawmakers have also proposed a state burial to honour Akinkunmi’s significant contribution to the nation’s identity. In other developments during the session, the Senate approved Engineer Chukwuemeka Agbasi as the Managing Director of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), along with nine other members.
Additionally, the Senate President announced a reshuffle in the minority leadership. Abba Moro of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was named the new Minority Leader, replacing Sen. Simon Nwadkwon. However, the appointment of Sen. Osita Ngwu as Senate Minority Whip sparked controversy, with objections raised over the PDP’s dominance in the Senate leadership, sidelining the Labour Party.
Editorial
We, at Yohaig NG, believe that the Senate’s call to immortalise Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi is a commendable step towards acknowledging the individuals who have shaped our nation’s history and identity. Akinkunmi’s contribution, though seemingly simple, has been a unifying symbol for millions of Nigerians. His design has flown high in moments of triumph and stood resilient in times of challenge, embodying the spirit of the nation.
The proposed state burial is not just a mark of respect for Akinkunmi but a reminder of the importance of recognising and celebrating our heroes, both known and unsung. It’s a gesture that reinforces the value of patriotism and service to the nation. However, this should not be an isolated act. We advocate for a more systematic approach to honouring individuals who have contributed significantly to our national heritage.
The controversy surrounding the Senate’s minority leadership appointments highlights a broader issue of political representation and fairness. It’s crucial for political parties, especially in positions of leadership, to reflect the diverse voices and interests of all citizens. This ensures a balanced and inclusive approach to governance.
While we laud the Senate’s move to honour Akinkunmi, we also urge them to address the concerns of fair representation in its leadership. Such steps will not only strengthen our democracy but also foster a sense of belonging and unity among all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi’s Design: The Nigerian flag, designed by Akinkunmi in 1959, was chosen among thousands of entries in a national competition.
- Symbolism: The flag’s green stripes represent Nigeria’s lush agriculture and its rich natural wealth, while the white stripe symbolises peace and unity.
- Akinkunmi’s Background: Before designing the flag, Akinkunmi was a student in London, showcasing the impact of global exposure on national contributions.
- Flag’s Global Recognition: Nigeria’s flag is recognised worldwide as a symbol of African pride and independence.
- Legacy in Education: Akinkunmi’s story is often taught in Nigerian schools, inspiring future generations about the impact of individual contributions to national identity.