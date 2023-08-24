Senator Adeola Adopts Slain Aide’s Kids; Over N55m Raised for Family

Adeniyi Sanni, an aide to Senator Solomon Adeola, was tragically murdered in Lagos on August 5, 2023. The incident has left the community in shock and grief.
Sanni’s family, friends, and colleagues gathered to pay their respects during a recent funeral service. The sad event occurred at the Redeemed Camp vault, Mowe, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
Details surrounding Sanni’s death reveal security agents stopped him at an Ojodu checkpoint. After providing car documents sent by his wife via WhatsApp, he was unreachable.
His body was later found with gunshot wounds at a Toyota Bus Stop in Oshodi, Lagos.
Senator Adeola has since alleged that a syndicate of soldiers under Brigadier General Nsikan Edet was responsible.
Babatunde Raji-Label, Director General of Senator Adeola’s Campaign Organisation, disclosed that the senator had adopted Sanni’s children.
Additionally, over N55m has been raised for the deceased’s family, with plans to financially support his mother and wife.
Editorial:
The tragic death of Adeniyi Sanni, an aide to Senator Solomon Adeola, is a stark reminder of the unpredictable dangers that can occur to anyone, even those in positions of relative influence.
While the circumstances surrounding his death are deeply troubling, the outpouring of support for his family is a testament to his impact on those around him.
However, the incident also raises pressing concerns about security and the rule of law in Nigeria.
If the allegations against the soldiers are true, it underscores the urgent need for reforms within the security apparatus.
The public’s trust in institutions is paramount, and such incidents erode this trust.
As investigations continue, justice must be served swiftly and transparently.
Did You Know?
- Senator Solomon Adeola has been a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, representing Lagos West Senatorial District.
- Security checkpoints are joint in Nigeria, aiming to maintain law and order, especially during nighttime.
- The Redeemed Camp vault in Mowe is a significant burial site, often chosen by members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.
- The use of WhatsApp for document sharing during security checks highlights the increasing role of technology in everyday interactions in Nigeria.
- Senator Adeola’s gesture of adopting the deceased’s children showcases the close-knit relationships often formed between politicians and their aides in Nigeria.