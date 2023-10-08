SERAP Sues to Halt Ex-Governors’ Dual Income from Salaries and Pensions

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has initiated legal action against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and nine other former governors who are members of the 10th Senate, over their simultaneous collection of salaries and pensions.
A press statement issued by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, disclosed this information. The respondents in the lawsuit include Senators Abdulaziz Yari, Aminu Tambuwal, Adamu Aliero, Adams Oshiomole, Ibrahim Gaidam, Seriake Dickson, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Aliyu Wammako, Gbenga Daniel, and Minister of Works, Dave Umahi.
SERAP is seeking a mandate to compel Akpabio and the other respondents to cease collecting both salaries and pensions and to return any pensions previously collected to their respective state treasuries.
The organization has expressed its dismay at the respondents for prioritizing their financial gain while over 137 million Nigerians grapple with extreme poverty, a situation exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidies.
SERAP asserts that collecting pensions as former governors while also drawing salaries as public officers is a blatant violation of the Nigerian Constitution and public trust.
Editorial
The legal action initiated by SERAP against former governors, who are now serving senators and ministers, for allegedly receiving double emoluments, underscores a critical issue that has lingered in the public domain for quite some time.
The moral and legal questions surrounding the simultaneous collection of salaries and pensions by these public officers are not only pertinent but also demand urgent redress to safeguard the integrity of public service and governance in Nigeria.
The situation is not merely a reflection of the legal loopholes within our system but also an indication of a deeper moral and ethical crisis that permeates the political landscape.
It is disheartening to observe individuals, who have been entrusted with the mantle of leadership and stewardship of public resources, exploit the system for personal gain, especially in a nation grappling with socio-economic challenges.
The act of receiving pensions while still actively engaged in public service and earning a salary is not only legally questionable but also morally reprehensible.
The judiciary, being the last hope of the common man, must rise to the occasion by ensuring that justice is not only served but is manifestly seen to be served.
This case presents an opportunity for the court to redefine the ethical standards for public office holders in Nigeria and to send a clear message that the era of impunity and disregard for moral and legal standards is over. It is imperative that the court considers the socio-economic implications of such practices and ensures that the rule of law prevails.
Did You Know?
- SERAP (Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project) is a non-governmental organization that promotes transparency and accountability in the public and private sectors in Nigeria.
- Nigeria has a history of former governors and public office holders receiving pensions while still holding other public offices that pay them salaries.
- The Nigerian Constitution does not explicitly prohibit public office holders from receiving double emoluments, which has led to legal battles.
- Several states in Nigeria have laws that grant life pensions and other benefits to former governors and their deputies.
- The issue of double emoluments for public office holders has sparked public debates and criticisms, with many citizens and groups advocating for a review of the laws that permit such practices.