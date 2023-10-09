Seyi Tinubu Sparks Debate Over Presidential Jet Use for Polo Event

The use of a presidential jet by Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, to attend polo games in Kano State has ignited a flurry of varied responses on X (previously Twitter).
Journalist Jaafar Jaafar initiated the discourse, condemning the non-official use of the jet and recalling a similar scenario involving President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, who used the presidential jet for a photo tour.
Jaafar highlighted the ethical dilemma, stating, “This is an offence to the moral code of leadership.”
Responses on X varied, with user HGBashar critiquing the leaders for not respecting the sanctity of the presidential office and urging them to uphold its dignity.
Another user, belloinuwa, highlighted the misuse of a special forces unit as Seyi’s bodyguards, while buzuzu7 warned of more to come under BAT (Bola Ahmed Tinubu). Conversely, some users like GoziconC and Aiesmerh defended Seyi’s actions, suggesting that the first family is entitled to such privileges.
Masiobi urged the public to focus on more pressing national issues, stating that Seyi would find ways to pursue his interests regardless of the available transportation means.
Editorial
The recent incident involving Seyi Tinubu, who utilised a presidential jet for personal leisure, has brought to the forefront a critical discussion about the ethical use of national resources and the moral obligations of those in leadership positions.
We, as a collective, must scrutinise the actions of our leaders and their families, ensuring that the privileges afforded to them due to their positions are not misused or abused for personal gain.
The use of a presidential jet for non-official purposes is not merely a question of legality but one of ethical and moral judgment. It reflects a disregard for the symbolic respect and honour that should be accorded to national symbols and resources.
The leaders and their families must exemplify a high standard of moral and ethical conduct, demonstrating respect for the nation and its resources.
Moreover, the leaders should be mindful of the message such actions send to the citizens, especially in a nation grappling with numerous socio-economic challenges. Those in power must exhibit a conscious and respectful use of national resources, ensuring they are utilised judiciously and for purposes that align with national interests and values.
In light of this, the leadership must establish and adhere to clear guidelines regarding the use of national resources, ensuring transparency and accountability in their utilisation. This will not only uphold the dignity and respect of the office but also foster a culture of responsibility and ethical conduct among those in positions of power and their associates.
Did You Know?
- Seyi Tinubu is not only known for his familial ties but also as an entrepreneur and CEO of Loatsad Promomedia, a leading outdoor advertising company in Nigeria.
- Polo, the sport Seyi attended in Kano, is one of the oldest known team sports, with its first recorded tournament in 600 B.C. between the Turkomans and the Persians.
- Kano State, where the polo event was held, is historically significant in Nigeria, known for its ancient city wall and as a major centre of Islamic scholarship in Sub-Saharan Africa.
- The Nigerian Presidential Air Fleet (PAF) is one of the largest in Africa and consists of several aircraft, serving the transportation needs of the President of Nigeria.
- Jaafar Jaafar, the journalist who critiqued Seyi’s use of the presidential jet, is known for his investigative journalism, including exposing corruption in the Nigerian government.