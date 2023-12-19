Shem Obafiaye Reflects on ‘Oga At The Top’ Saga’s Psychological Impact

Shem Obafiaye, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer known for the viral ‘Oga At The Top’ remark, has recently shared his experiences following the incident. In a 2013 interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Obafiaye, then the Lagos Commandant of the NSCDC, became an internet sensation after responding to a question about the NSCDC’s website. He said, “The website is… excuse me… wait… it can only be made known by my Oga at the top,” smiling upwards.
Reflecting on the event nearly a decade later, Obafiaye admitted that the incident had a significant psychological impact on him. He revealed that he had never experienced anything like it before and was advised by his cousin to be prepared for national embarrassment and recognition. Following the interview, he was instructed to take a month’s rest at home before being transferred to the Oyo State Command.
Obafiaye also discussed how the incident affected his family, mentioning that classmates often referred to his son as ‘Oga at the Top’. Despite the challenges, he viewed the experience as part of his journey without any serious negative consequences. He noted that his colleagues and superiors did not react negatively to the incident.
During the interview, Obafiaye laughed off the replay of the video and expressed forgiveness towards those who made caricatures of him. He acknowledged the decisive role of social media in today’s world. Recently, Obafiaye was promoted to Deputy Commandant-General and has retired from service.
Editorial
The story of Shem Obafiaye and the ‘Oga At The Top’ incident is a poignant example of the power of social media and its impact on individuals. Obafiaye’s experience highlights the double-edged sword of public exposure: while it can bring recognition, it can also lead to unintended psychological consequences.
This incident serves as a reminder of the human element behind public figures and the need for empathy in our interactions. The way Obafiaye handled the aftermath, with a sense of humour and forgiveness, is commendable. It shows resilience and the ability to move beyond challenging circumstances.
Obafiaye’s story underscores the importance of support systems, both personal and professional, in navigating public scrutiny. His family’s experience, particularly that of his son, also sheds light on how public incidents can ripple through the lives of those associated with the individuals involved.
As we navigate the digital age, where moments can be captured and shared instantly, it’s crucial to remember the lasting impact these moments can have on people’s lives. It’s a call for more responsible use of social media and for a culture that values understanding and compassion over mockery and judgment.
Did You Know?
- The term’ Oga at the top’ became a popular Nigerian slang, often used humorously to refer to someone in a position of authority.
- The NSCDC, where Obafiaye served, is a paramilitary agency of the Government of Nigeria commissioned to provide measures against threats and any form of attack or disaster against the nation and its citizenry.
- Viral internet moments can impact individuals’ careers and personal lives, as seen in Obafiaye’s case.
- The role of social media in shaping public perception and narrative is increasingly significant in today’s digital age.
- Psychological resilience in public scrutiny is essential to handling fame or sudden public attention.