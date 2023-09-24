Shettima Urges Lawmakers to Harness Their Privilege for Nigeria’s Progress

Vice President Kashim Shettima has emphasised the privileged position of lawmakers in Nigeria, urging them to utilise their roles for the nation’s betterment.
Addressing the National Assembly leadership during a retreat in Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, Shettima remarked:
“We are the luckiest among Nigerians; we are not better than our next-door neighbour.”
He shared an anecdote about a classmate from the University of Ibadan, highlighting that being in power doesn’t necessarily mean being the best.
Shettima underscored Nigeria’s pivotal role in global dynamics, especially for the black race.
He said, “If Nigeria fails, the black man has failed, let us make Nigeria work.”
He also advised the legislators to use their power judiciously, reminding them it’s a gift meant to benefit the Nigerian populace.
Editorial:
Vice President Kashim Shettima’s call to lawmakers is a poignant reminder of the responsibility that comes with power. In a nation as diverse and complex as Nigeria, those in leadership roles have a unique opportunity to shape the country’s trajectory.
The emphasis on the privileged position of lawmakers is not just a statement of fact but a call to action.
The anecdote about the classmate serves as a humbling reminder that positions of power are not always about merit but often about circumstances. However, once in those positions, it’s imperative to act with integrity, vision, and a genuine desire to serve the people.
Nigeria, as the giant of Africa, has a significant role on the global stage. The actions, decisions, and policies of its leaders will impact its citizens and set a precedent for other nations.
For the lawmakers, the message is clear: recognise the privilege, understand the responsibility, and act in the nation’s and its people’s best interest.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is often called the “Giant of Africa” due to its large population and economy.
- The National Assembly of Nigeria consists of two chambers: the Senate and the House of Representatives.
- Vice President Kashim Shettima previously served as the Governor of Borno State from 2011 to 2019.
- The National Assembly plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s law-making, oversight, and representation.
- Akwa Ibom State, where the retreat took place, is known for its rich cultural heritage and is a central oil-producing state in Nigeria.