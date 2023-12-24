South-East Motorists Struggle with Security Checkpoint Delays

In the Southeast region, drivers are expressing frustration over the numerous roadblocks and the behaviour of security personnel. Kelechi Okoro, a transport company driver, voiced his dismay at the challenges faced on the roads, particularly between Awka and Enugu. He criticized the security operatives for causing unnecessary traffic jams and relying on local boys to extort money from drivers.
A recent journey from Awka to Enugu highlighted the severity of the issue. Starting from Aroma junction in Awka, the trip encountered multiple checkpoints, including those manned by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Navy, and Mobile Police, all within a short distance. The route, spanning approximately 50 kilometres, featured at least 20 checkpoints, forcing drivers to brake constantly.
While these checkpoints are ostensibly for security due to the region’s instability, the approach of the security forces is causing concern. For instance, a significant traffic jam was observed at an army checkpoint on the Oji River axis, which had a knock-on effect on other checkpoints.
Passengers like Mr. Celestine Ugwunnwa shared their experiences of discomfort and frustration due to the constant stopping at checkpoints. He questioned the effectiveness of this method in addressing insecurity in the region.
A staff member from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, also expressed the difficulties faced in commuting daily due to the numerous checkpoints. They specifically questioned the role of the Navy in road security, accusing them of extorting motorists rather than providing security.
The situation peaked in December 2022 when Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachi Ibezim, intervened at a roadblock in Amansea. He ordered the dismantling of the roadblocks to ease traffic for holidaymakers. However, the checkpoints soon reappeared, with the operatives becoming more assertive.
As the Christmas season begins, there is a belief that the checkpoints will become even more prevalent, especially with the Igbo tradition of returning home for the holidays. This raises questions about the effectiveness of these security measures in combating the region’s insecurity.
Editorial
As observers and commentators on societal issues, we are deeply concerned about the situation unfolding in the Southeast region of Nigeria. The proliferation of roadblocks and the conduct of security operatives have become a source of significant distress for motorists and commuters alike. The fundamental question we must ask is: Are these measures genuinely effective in combating the security challenges in the region?
The experiences shared by individuals like Mr Kelechi Okoro and Mr Celestine Ugwunnwa paint a vivid picture of the daily struggles those travelling through these areas face. It’s not just about the inconvenience but the broader implications of such heavy-handed tactics on the populace’s psyche. When security measures become synonymous with harassment and extortion, the trust between the people and law enforcement agencies is severely eroded.
The presence of various security agencies, including the Navy, at these checkpoints, raises questions about the coordination and rationale behind these security strategies. The incident involving Anambra State’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachi Ibezim, underscores the tension between the need for security and the right to free movement. His intervention, albeit temporary, highlighted the potential for more efficient and less intrusive methods of maintaining security.
As we delve into this issue, we must consider alternative approaches that balance the need for security with respect for the rights and dignity of the citizens. The current strategy disrupts daily life and casts a shadow over the festive season, a time traditionally associated with joy and family reunions. It’s time to reassess these tactics and adopt more humane and effective methods to ensure Southeast safety.
