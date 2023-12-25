Soyinka Meets Tinubu, Presents Seven-Point Agenda for Nigeria’s Progress

Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka met with President Bola Tinubu in Lagos on Sunday, where he presented a seven-point agenda aimed at advancing Nigeria. Post-meeting, Soyinka shared with journalists that their discussion was thorough and focused on the agenda items.
Reflecting on his previous encounter with Tinubu, Soyinka recalled advising him against running for President, which Tinubu did not heed. “My first visit was embarrassing because it was to try and persuade him not to run for office… I call him secretly ‘olori kunkun’, which means the stubborn one. He ignored my advice completely,” Soyinka remarked.
Soyinka’s visit also served as a friendly gesture to check on Tinubu and his wife and extend Christmas greetings. He emphasized their longstanding friendship and his candid advice to Tinubu in the past.
Regarding Tinubu’s performance in office, Soyinka refrained from giving an immediate assessment, stating his tradition of allowing heads of state a year before evaluating their administration. He mentioned adopting this approach with previous leaders like Obasanjo, Buhari, and Jonathan, indicating he would do the same with Tinubu.
Editorial:
The recent visit of Professor Wole Soyinka to President Bola Tinubu, marked by the presentation of a seven-point agenda, is a significant moment in Nigeria’s political discourse. Soyinka’s initiative underscores the importance of intellectual and experienced voices in shaping national policies and strategies for progress.
Soyinka’s approach, offering constructive advice while maintaining a respectful and friendly relationship with the President, exemplifies the balance between critical engagement and supportive collaboration in governance. His decision to withhold immediate judgment on Tinubu’s administration, adhering to his policy of giving leaders a year before assessment, reflects a thoughtful and fair approach to political analysis.
This meeting between two prominent figures in Nigerian history – one a celebrated literary icon and the other a leading political figure – reminds us of the diverse contributions that shape our nation’s journey. It highlights the value of dialogue and exchanging ideas in pursuing national development and progress.
Did You Know?
- Professor Wole Soyinka, a Nobel Laureate in Literature, is a globally respected Nigerian playwright, poet, and essayist.
- The title’ olori kunkun’, meaning ‘the stubborn one’, reflects Nigerian culture’s rich tradition of nicknaming, often denoting personality traits or significant events.
- Lagos, where the meeting took place, is Nigeria’s largest city and economic hub, often playing a central role in its political affairs.
- Giving new administrations a ‘grace period’ before evaluation is common in political analysis, allowing for a more comprehensive assessment of their policies and actions.
- Nigeria has a vibrant tradition of literary and intellectual figures engaging in political discourse, contributing to the country’s rich cultural and political landscape.