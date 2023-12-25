Soyinka to Evaluate Tinubu’s Presidency After First Year

Nobel Laureate and renowned academic Prof. Wole Soyinka has stated that he will withhold any observations about President Bola Tinubu’s administration until a year into his tenure, which will be in May 2024. Soyinka, who visited President Tinubu in Lagos, described this approach as a personal policy, allowing the President ample time to address initial challenges.
Soyinka explained that new heads of state often need time to adjust and compensate for lost ground, starting their tenure from a position often lower than ground zero. He plans to adopt this principle of giving a year’s grace period before assessing or commenting on Tinubu’s presidency.
During his visit, Soyinka mentioned that he had a seven-point agenda for discussion with the President, details of which he chose not to disclose. He humorously referred to the visit as “embarrassing,” recalling that his last meeting with Tinubu, about five years ago, was to persuade him not to run for office. Soyinka’s visit also included checking the President’s and his wife’s well-being and extending Christmas greetings.
In a related visit, Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti also met with President Tinubu in Lagos. Otti urged Nigerians to be patient with the economic reforms underway, expressing confidence that these challenging policies would eventually lead to sustained prosperity. He highlighted Tinubu’s bold and unifying policies, such as the exchange rate adjustment and the removal of fuel subsidies, acknowledging the difficulties they pose in the short term but emphasizing their potential long-term benefits.
Editorial
Prof. Wole Soyinka’s decision to withhold judgment on President Bola Tinubu’s administration until after its first year is a prudent approach, reflecting an understanding of new governments’ complexities and challenges. This grace period allows the administration to establish itself, implement policies, and address the nation’s challenges without premature critique.
Soyinka’s visit underscores the importance of dialogue and engagement between intellectuals and political leaders with its blend of humour and seriousness. Such interactions can provide valuable insights and perspectives that can aid in governance. The Nobel Laureate’s approach also sets a precedent for public discourse, emphasizing patience and thoughtful analysis over immediate judgment.
During his visit, Governor Alex Otti highlighted the public’s need for patience and understanding regarding economic reforms. While acknowledging the hardships these policies may initially impose, particularly on a population over 60 per cent living below the poverty line, Otti’s perspective reminds us that significant reforms often require time to yield positive results.
As Nigeria navigates through these reforms under President Tinubu’s leadership, the contributions of figures like Soyinka and Otti are invaluable. Their insights and the public’s patience will be crucial in assessing the administration’s impact and guiding its future direction.
Did You Know?
- Prof. Wole Soyinka is a Nobel Laureate in Literature and a prominent Nigerian playwright and poet.
- President Bola Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, is known for his significant contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape.
- Economic reforms in Nigeria, particularly those affecting subsidies and exchange rates, have been subjects of intense debate and analysis.
- Giving a new government a ‘grace period’ before assessing its performance is expected in political analysis.
- Nigeria’s diverse and complex socio-economic environment often presents unique challenges to its leaders and policymakers.