Speaker Hopeful, Betara, Applauds Hilda Baci’s Record-Breaking Culinary Feat

In a rare show of support, Hon Aliyu Betara, a frontrunner for the position of Speaker, commended Hilda Baci for her world record-breaking cooking marathon.
Sharing his enthusiasm on Twitter, Betara encapsulated the essence of the Nigerian spirit, identifying it in the passion, determination, and quest to be extraordinary in various pursuits.
He celebrated Baci for her bravery in taking on the challenge to outdo the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon conducted by an individual.
Hailing her as a model of courage, Betara noted that @hildabaci is already inspiring countless individuals worldwide.
“Bravo! – MBA,” he concluded.
Betara stands out as the first among his peers to publicly acknowledge Buci’s achievement, bringing glory to Nigeria.
Editor’s Take: Celebrating Excellence, Embracing Unity
The Spirit of Excellence: A Unifying Force
Across diverse fields, Nigerians continue to break boundaries and set records.
The recent accomplishment by Hilda Baci, who broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, demonstrates the perseverance and spirit of excellence that defines us as a people.
And when this achievement is recognized and celebrated by authority figures like Hon Aliyu Betara, it further encourages unity and patriotism.
The commendation by Betara, a prominent figure in the political arena and a top contender for the speakership position, is particularly noteworthy.
His recognition of Baci’s feat significantly shifts our political discourse.
His gesture transcends political agendas and showcases an awareness and appreciation of talents and achievements in other sectors.
This celebration of success beyond political lines is a refreshing development.
It’s a reminder that though our fields of endeavor may differ, our shared spirit of excellence and resilience remains a common denominator.
As Nigerians, we should all take a cue from Betara’s display of sportsmanship.
We must learn to put aside our differences and cheer on every individual who brings honor to our nation.
After all, every victory for one Nigerian is a victory for us all.
Did You Know?
- The current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual is 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 1 second.
- Hilda Baci is the first Nigerian to hold this record.
- Hon Aliyu Betara is a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, known for his humility and dedication to service.
