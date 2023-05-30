State Security Service Bar EFCC Officials from Entering Lagos Office

Emerging reports indicate that the Department of State Security Service, DSS, has obstructed officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, from entering their Ikoyi, Lagos office.
An anonymous source revealed that the DSS has cordoned off the entire building, going as far as stationing an armoured tank at the entrance.
“They even placed an armoured tank just to scare us away”, the source reported.
Reportedly, there has been a long-standing dispute between both agencies over the ownership of the building.
When writing this report, SSS officials blocked all EFCC officials at the Awolowo Road, Ikoyi office, from entering the building.
Editorial
Unsettling Standoff: A Call to Reason and Responsibility
The state of affairs is disheartening when our key security agencies publicly lock horns instead of fostering unity in their mission to safeguard the nation.
The recent unfolding events between the Department of State Security Service (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) underscore a worrisome trend that raises eyebrows and necessitates immediate action.
The DSS preventing EFCC officials from accessing their Lagos office, according to an anonymous source, isn’t just unsettling; it’s unprecedented.
An armoured tank stationed at the entrance of a public office is a sight that doesn’t instil confidence but fear, a tactic which, though used in extreme cases, seems out of place in this scenario.
The crux of this dispute appears to lie in building ownership, a matter that could and should have been settled by due process and negotiation. But, understandably, such disputes may arise, given the complex landscape of agency jurisdiction and property rights.
Yet, resorting to force instead of dialogue further inflames the situation and obstructs the effective operation of both agencies.
To that end, this standoff must be promptly resolved to ensure the smooth functioning of these crucial bodies. Therefore, it’s incumbent on those in power to swiftly step in and mediate this dispute, promoting dialogue and cooperation over confrontation.
If viable, alternative solutions should be explored, such as relocating one of the agencies or even a shared usage plan.
While we support maintaining order and upholding agency jurisdiction, we urge the DSS and EFCC to remember their common goal – ensuring our nation’s safety and financial integrity.
Let this be a moment of reflection and reorientation towards that mission.
Did You Know?
- The Department of State Services (DSS) was established in 1986 and has since been responsible for domestic intelligence and counterintelligence duties.
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was created in 2003 to investigate financial crimes such as advance fee fraud and money laundering.
- Both agencies have a critical role in maintaining the integrity and security of Nigeria.
After taking in these revelations, one must ponder the benefits of being an informed citizen.
As a reader of Yohaig NG, you have access to the most current Naija news, providing you with a comprehensive picture of unfolding events.
Stay ahead of the curve by visiting us regularly, and feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments section.
We value your engagement and input as part of our community.