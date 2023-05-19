Sultan, CAN, SGF Stress Media’s Key Role in Peacekeeping and Crisis Prevention

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) underscored the media’s pivotal role in fostering peace, unity, and nation-building.
The comments were made at the second quarter meeting of the Nigeria Inter-religious Council (NIREC) in Abuja, themed “The Media and Effective Leadership for Nation Building.”
Sultan Abubakar commended the media’s power to prevent crises and wars through balanced reporting. He called on media practitioners to uphold objectivity and accuracy in their reporting and stressed their duty to advance peace and unity in Nigeria.
“The media’s role is critical. But, unfortunately, we have seen in recent years how media has negatively impacted countries,” the Sultan said, urging media professionals to reflect on media’s positive and negative impact during the 2023 elections.
Similarly, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of CAN, appealed to media practitioners to treat their work as a calling rather than a route to wealth and popularity. Furthermore, he urged them to prioritize national unity and peaceful coexistence in their reporting.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, emphasized the media’s role as a mirror through which the government assesses its performance. He urged the media to hold the government accountable through fair and constructive criticism.
The meeting, attended by religious leaders, media professionals, and government officials, agreed on the need for the media to prioritize national unity and peaceful coexistence in their reporting.
Editorial “The Media as Catalyst for Peace and Nation-Building in Nigeria”
Media has long been recognized as the fourth pillar of democracy, integral in fostering transparency, accountability, and informed citizenry. As Nigeria grapples with diverse challenges, the importance of the media in promoting peace, unity, and nation-building cannot be overstated.
The words of the Sultan of Sokoto, the Christian Association of Nigeria, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation at the recent NIREC meeting echo this sentiment. They remind us of the crucial role the media can play in averting crises, highlighting issues of national interest, and building bridges across different ethnic and religious groups in Nigeria.
Did you know?
- The Nigeria Inter-religious Council (NIREC) was established in 1999 to promote dialogue and understanding among Nigeria’s various religious communities.
