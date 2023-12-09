Sunday Igboho Continues Push for Yoruba Nation Despite Tinubu’s Presidency

Chief Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, a prominent Yoruba Nation agitator, has reiterated his commitment to the cause of an independent Yoruba nation, regardless of the election of a Yoruba president. In an interview with The PUNCH, Igboho clarified that the movement’s agitation predates President Bola Tinubu’s election and is not influenced by it.
Igboho stated, “Our struggle for the Yoruba nation continues unabated with the election of President Bola Tinubu. This agitation continued long before Tinubu became the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate. His presidency does not alter our course for self-determination.”
Despite being less visible recently, Igboho assured that his group, Ilana Omo Oodua, remains active in pursuing Yoruba sovereignty. He mentioned that the United Nations is regularly updated on its progress. “Though we might seem quiet, our efforts towards the Yoruba nation are ongoing, and we keep the United Nations informed about our advancements,” he added.
Responding to critics who questioned his role and impact under Tinubu’s administration, Igboho dismissed the notion that he lacked the authority to lead the self-determination movement. “Leadership in this peaceful and legitimate campaign is not exclusive. We have leaders like Prof. Akintoye, and my critics cannot dictate the prerequisites for spearheading this cause,” he asserted.
Editorial
Sunday Igboho’s unwavering stance on the Yoruba Nation’s self-determination, irrespective of the political landscape, highlights the deep-rooted aspirations for autonomy within specific Nigerian communities. Even with a Yoruba president in power, his movement’s persistence underscores the complexity of ethnic and regional dynamics in Nigeria’s national discourse.
The ongoing dialogue with international bodies like the United Nations by groups like Ilana Omo Oodua reflects the global dimension of self-determination movements. It also emphasizes the importance of peaceful and diplomatic approaches in addressing such complex issues.
As Nigeria grapples with diverse regional aspirations, the government must engage in inclusive and constructive dialogues with various groups. Understanding and addressing the underlying causes of such movements are essential for national unity and stability.
Did You Know?
- The Yoruba Nation movement seeks autonomy for the Yoruba people, one of the largest ethnic groups in Nigeria.
- President Bola Tinubu, a Yoruba, was elected as Nigeria’s president, highlighting the ethnic diversity in the country’s political leadership.
- Self-determination movements often engage with international organizations to gain support and legitimacy for their causes.
- Nigeria’s complex ethnic composition includes over 250 ethnic groups with unique cultures and interests.
- Peaceful advocacy and dialogue are vital in addressing regional and ethnic aspirations, ensuring that all voices are heard and considered nationally.