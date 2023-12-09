Sunday Igboho Refutes Claims of Transforming into a Cat During DSS Raid

Chief Sunday Adeyemo, widely known as Sunday Igboho, a prominent Yoruba Nation agitator, has categorically denied rumours that he transformed into a cat to evade arrest during the Department of State Services (DSS) raid on his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, in 2021.
The DSS conducted a midnight operation at Igboho’s residence in the Soka area of Ibadan on July 1, 2021, as reported by The PUNCH. DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya later confirmed the raid, stating it was based on intelligence about Igboho stockpiling weapons. “The team faced heavy gun attack by nine men, suspected to be Igboho’s guards, during the approach to the residence,” Afunanya said.
Amidst the chaos, there were speculations that Igboho had turned into a cat to escape arrest. However, in an exclusive interview with The PUNCH, Igboho clarified that while some cats were killed due to indiscriminate shooting during the raid, he did not transform into a cat. “The DSS fired bullets in all directions, and some of my pet cats were killed. I did not turn into a cat to escape,” he stated.
Igboho also addressed the DSS’s allegations of stockpiling guns, dismissing them as fabrications meant to implicate him. “How can I stockpile guns in my house? These allegations are phantom and concocted by the DSS,” he added.
Editorial
The denial by Sunday Igboho of the bizarre claim that he transformed into a cat to escape arrest during the DSS raid on his residence highlights the often sensational nature of rumours that can surround high-profile figures and events. This incident underscores the importance of relying on verified information, especially in situations involving law enforcement and public figures.
The raid itself and the subsequent narratives reflect Nigeria’s complex and sometimes volatile nature of political activism. While security agencies are responsible for maintaining law and order, it is also crucial for operations to be conducted within the bounds of the law and with respect for human rights.
As Nigeria continues to navigate its diverse political landscape, incidents like these serve as reminders of the need for dialogue, transparency, and adherence to legal procedures in addressing security and political challenges.
Did You Know?
- Sunday Igboho is a well-known figure in the Yoruba Nation agitation movement, advocating for the independence of the Yoruba people in Nigeria.
- The Department of State Services (DSS) is Nigeria’s primary domestic intelligence agency responsible for internal security.
- The raid on Igboho’s residence in 2021 was significant, drawing national and international attention to the Yoruba Nation movement.
- Rumours and misinformation can often spread rapidly in high-profile cases, highlighting the need to evaluate information sources critically.
- As in many countries, political activism in Nigeria is often met with diverse opinions and reactions from the public and government agencies.