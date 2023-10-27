Tinubu and Jonathan Convene at Aso Villa for National Discussions

Former President Goodluck Jonathan met with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, to discuss Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa and the nation’s progress. Jonathan emphasised the importance of unity among Nigeria’s political leaders, especially past presidents.
He stated, “Elections are over, and so we must move forward…Yes, we have challenges economically now, but we still have what it takes to lead Africa.”
During their meeting, Jonathan highlighted his active role in peace and diplomacy across the continent. He mentioned his upcoming visits to Kenya and Liberia and his involvement in regional dialogues. The former President also underscored the importance of regular consultations with the current President, especially regarding foreign programmes.
President Tinubu expressed appreciation for Jonathan’s efforts, especially in his role as Special Envoy of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The discussions also touched upon the recent Supreme Court verdict and the need for unity among political leaders.
Editorial:
The meeting between President Bola Tinubu and former President Goodluck Jonathan signifies the importance of unity and collaboration for the nation’s progress. At Yohaig NG, we believe that such interactions between current and past leaders are crucial for fostering understanding and charting a unified path forward. Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa is undeniable, and our leaders need to present a united front, both domestically and internationally.
The challenges facing Nigeria are numerous, but with collective effort, they are surmountable. We commend the efforts of leaders like Jonathan, who continue to play pivotal roles in peace and diplomacy across the continent. We hope that such meetings will lead to actionable strategies that benefit the nation and its people.
Did You Know?
- Aso Rock Villa, located in Abuja, is the residence of the President of Nigeria.
- Goodluck Jonathan served as Nigeria’s President from 2010 to 2015.
- Bola Tinubu, before becoming President, was a former governor of Lagos State.
- ECOWAS, established in 1975, comprises 15 West African countries, working to promote economic integration and peace in the region.
- Nigeria plays a significant role in ECOWAS, contributing to peacekeeping missions and regional dialogues.