Tinubu Instates New Ferma Board And Management

President Bola Tinubu has orchestrated the appointment of a new board and management for the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), as announced in a statement by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale on Friday.
The appointees are set to serve “for a renewable term of four (4) years, by Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007”. The newly appointed individuals include the Chairman of the FERMA Board, Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam, and Managing Director of FERMA, Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi, among others.
The list of members also features representatives from various regions and organisations, such as Yusuf Lawal Othman (NARTO), Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh (FMW), and ACM Shehu Mohammed (FRSC).
The president anticipates that the new appointees will deliver service with integrity and competence, considering the pivotal role the institution will play in maintaining infrastructure that enables nationwide growth. The announcement comes amid other political developments, including a certificate controversy involving President Tinubu.
Editorial
The recent reshuffling at the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) by President Bola Tinubu, introducing a new board and management, is a move that underscores the pivotal role of infrastructure in national development.
FERMA, being an agency tasked with the maintenance of federal roads across the nation, sits at the nexus of ensuring that the veins that connect various parts of the country remain healthy and functional. The appointees, who are slated to serve a renewable four-year term, are entrusted with the responsibility of not only maintaining but also enhancing the nation’s road networks.
The diverse representation in the new board, spanning various regions and sectors, should ideally bring a rich tapestry of perspectives and insights to the management of the agency. The new board must leverage this diversity to foster innovative, sustainable, and inclusive strategies for road maintenance across Nigeria.
The task ahead for the new FERMA board and management is not just about maintaining roads but ensuring that these infrastructures are developed and managed in a way that they contribute to the socio-economic development of the nation.
The administration must ensure that the activities of FERMA under the new leadership are transparent, accountable, and aligned with the infrastructural needs and aspirations of the Nigerian populace.
The road ahead for FERMA involves navigating through the challenges of managing a vast and diverse road network, ensuring that resources are judiciously utilised and that the agency becomes a hallmark of excellence in infrastructural management.
Did You Know?
- FERMA was established by Act No.7 of 2002 enacted by the National Assembly and assented to by President Olusegun Obasanjo.
- The Third Mainland Bridge, one of the key infrastructures in Nigeria, has been under FERMA for maintenance and repairs to ensure it remains safe and usable.
- Nigeria has one of the largest road networks in Africa, with approximately 200,000 km of road networks.
- FERMA’s mandate includes monitoring and maintenance of federal roads and producing asphalt for road construction.
- The agency has been involved in several projects aimed at reducing the number of accidents on the roads by ensuring they are in good condition.