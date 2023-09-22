Tinubu Seeks Us Court Delay On Academic Record Release To Atiku

President Bola Tinubu has filed an emergency motion, urging the Chicago State University (CSU) in the United States to delay releasing his academic records to Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate.
This move follows a directive from Magistrate Jeffrey Gilbert of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, which ordered CSU to provide relevant documents to Atiku within two days.
The documents Atiku seeks include admission records, attendance dates, degrees, awards, and honours obtained by Tinubu at CSU. The All Progress Congress (APC) has dismissed Atiku’s efforts as futile, asserting that President Tinubu has nothing to hide.
However, Atiku’s pursuit stems from allegations of discrepancies in Tinubu’s academic record. The President’s credentials indicate a 1979 graduation from CSU with a Business Administration, Accounting, and Management degree.
In response to the court’s order, Tinubu attributed the discrepancies to a clerical error by the university.
His lawyers, Oluwole Afolabi and Christopher Carmichael, stated that an unidentified university clerk made an error on his recently issued certificate, creating apparent differences.
Despite Tinubu’s opposition, Magistrate Gilbert ordered CSU to release the President’s academic records to Atiku.
Editorial:
The ongoing legal tussle between President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar over academic records is emblematic of the broader political dynamics in Nigeria. While the case’s specifics revolve around academic credentials, the implications extend far beyond.
It underscores the lengths political adversaries will go to challenge each other, especially in the lead-up to or aftermath of significant elections.
The pursuit of academic records, especially from an institution outside Nigeria, highlights the globalised nature of political disputes. It also raises questions about the transparency and authenticity of leaders’ credentials.
For the public, such disputes can be both enlightening and confusing. They shed light on the backgrounds of political figures but can also create a cacophony of claims and counterclaims.
It’s essential for the judiciary in Nigeria and abroad to handle such cases with utmost care. The decisions made can have profound implications for political careers and public trust.
As the saga unfolds, one hopes for a resolution that upholds the principles of justice, transparency, and public interest.
Did You Know?
- Chicago State University, where Tinubu studied, was founded in 1867 and is one of the oldest public universities in the Chicago metropolitan area.
- The university offers over 70 academic programs across various disciplines.
- Nigeria has a history of political leaders facing scrutiny over their academic credentials.
- The US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, where this case is being heard, is one of the busiest federal trial courts in the United States.
- Legal battles over academic credentials are not unique to Nigeria; they occur in many countries, reflecting the importance of education in political leadership.