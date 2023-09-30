Tourism Minister’s Alleged Poisoning Under Police Investigation

The Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Haruna Garba, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to immediately assume the investigation from the Mabushi Police Division. This is concerning the alleged poisoning of the Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, who is currently hospitalised at the Federal Medical Centre.
SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, disclosed this development during a telephone interview.
She stated, “The CP has ordered the Mabushi Police Division that was investigating the matter to immediately transfer it to the SCID.”
Lola Ade-John, 60, appointed as a minister by President Bola Tinubu in August, has been hospitalised in Abuja. She reportedly suffered acute poisoning from an unidentified source. Family members are deeply concerned, fearing that time is of the essence in their efforts to save her.
The minister was admitted to the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, after displaying symptoms of illness. As of Saturday morning, she had been at the facility for five days.
Attempts to reach officials at the FMC were unsuccessful as they did not respond to calls and messages.
Editorial
The alleged poisoning of Minister Lola Ade-John is deeply unsettling. It not only raises concerns about her personal safety but also highlights the broader issues of security and trust within the corridors of power. While the details surrounding the incident remain unclear, it’s evident that such occurrences can undermine public confidence in the safety of our leaders.
It’s crucial for the police and relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation. The public deserves to know the truth behind such serious allegations, and if foul play is confirmed, those responsible must face the full weight of the law.
We wish Minister Ade-John a swift recovery and hope that this incident serves as a wake-up call for enhanced security measures for our public officials.
