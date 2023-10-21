Why Obasanjo Missed Out on UN Secretary-General Role

Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the former Chief of Staff to the President, has shed light on the circumstances that led to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s unsuccessful bid to become the Secretary-General of the United Nations in 1991.
Speaking at the public presentation of a biography on the late Boutros Boutros-Ghali, the first African UN Secretary-General, Gambari revealed that Obasanjo’s military background was a significant factor in his non-selection. The veto-wielding countries preferred a ‘secretary’ over a ‘general’, indicating a preference for someone they could guide rather than be directed by.
Gambari recalled a conversation where an envoy stated that Obasanjo had “no chance in hell” of securing the position. The envoy reasoned that the major powers sought a figurehead they could influence, not a leader with a commanding presence.
Gambari further discussed the challenges faced by Boutros-Ghali, who, despite being perceived as a ‘secretary’, displayed the traits of a ‘general’, leading to his single term in office.
Editorial:
The revelations by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari offer a fascinating glimpse into the intricate dynamics of international politics and the selection process for top global roles.
At Yohaig NG, we believe that leadership positions, especially at global institutions like the United Nations, should be based on merit, experience, and capability rather than geopolitical manoeuvring. The fact that ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, with his vast experience and credentials, was overlooked due to his military background raises questions about the true essence of such selections.
The United Nations, as a beacon of global unity and cooperation, should set the standard for impartiality and fairness. The preference for a ‘secretary’ over a ‘general’ underscores the influence of major powers in shaping the direction of global institutions. The international community needs to reflect on such practices and ensure that the best candidates, irrespective of their backgrounds, are chosen for roles that impact global peace, security, and development.
Did You Know?
- The United Nations Secretary-General is often described as the world’s top diplomat, playing a crucial role in addressing global challenges.
- Boutros Boutros-Ghali, the first African UN Secretary-General, served from 1992 to 1996.
- The selection process for the UN Secretary-General involves a recommendation from the Security Council, followed by approval from the General Assembly.
- The role of the UN Secretary-General is largely ceremonial, with limited executive powers, but it carries significant moral authority.
- Over the years, the selection process for the UN Secretary-General has been the subject of debate, with calls for more transparency and inclusivity.