World Bank Forecasts Rising Insecurity and Hardship in Six Nigerian States

The World Bank has issued a concerning forecast for Nigeria, predicting that persistent insecurity, armed conflict, and deteriorating livelihoods will continue to impact local government areas in Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Yobe, Zamfara states, and the far north of Adamawa State until May 2024. This situation is further exacerbated by poor macroeconomic conditions, which are hindering access to agricultural inputs potentially affecting cereal production in the country.
In its latest ‘Food Security Update,’ the World Bank estimated that cereal production for the 2023/24 crop year in West and Central Africa would be around 76.5 million tons. This figure represents a two per cent decrease from the previous season but a three per cent rise from the last five years’ average. Chad, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria are expected to be the primary contributors to this decline.
The decrease in production is attributed to a combination of dry spells during the growing season and insecurity that limited access to cropland in Chad, Mali, and Niger. In Nigeria, the decline is linked to poor macroeconomic conditions restricting access to agricultural inputs.
While most areas in the sub-region are expected to remain minimally food insecure from November to May 2024, some areas are classified as stressed and some in crisis. The World Bank’s report highlights that Crisis (IPC Phase 3) conditions, mainly caused by persistent insecurity, armed conflict, and deteriorating livelihoods, are projected to affect several regions in Nigeria.
The World Bank’s update also noted that many low- and middle-income countries struggled with high inflation between August and November. In Nigeria, headline inflation rose to 28.20 per cent in November, with food inflation soaring to 32.84 per cent, reflecting the broader impact of these challenges on the economy and the populace.
Editorial:
As concerned observers of global and regional economic trends, we view the World Bank’s forecast for Nigeria with a sense of urgency and a call to action. The prediction of worsening insecurity and economic hardship in six Nigerian states until May 2024 is a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of security, economic stability, and food security.
The impact of armed conflict and insecurity on agricultural productivity cannot be overstated. It affects the immediate availability of food and has long-term implications for the economic stability and livelihoods of the affected regions. The restriction in access to agricultural inputs due to poor macroeconomic conditions further compounds the problem, decreasing cereal production, which is vital for the population’s sustenance.
This situation calls for a multi-faceted approach. Efforts to improve security and stability in the affected areas must be intensified. At the same time, addressing the macroeconomic challenges that hinder agricultural productivity is crucial. This includes implementing policies that ensure access to essential agricultural inputs and supporting farmers and local communities to adapt to these challenging conditions.
The high inflation rates, particularly in food prices, underscore the need for targeted interventions to protect the most vulnerable populations from the brunt of these economic hardships. Social safety nets, subsidies, and other forms of support can play a critical role in cushioning the impact on low- and middle-income families.
As we look towards the future, it is clear that addressing these challenges requires a collaborative effort between the government, international organizations, the private sector, and civil society. The goal should be to mitigate the immediate impacts of these challenges and build a more resilient and sustainable economic and agricultural system that can withstand future shocks.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and one of the continent’s biggest oil producers, but it faces significant challenges in poverty and inequality.
- The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a tool for classifying the severity and magnitude of food insecurity.
- Borno State in Nigeria has been significantly affected by the insurgency of Boko Haram, impacting its agricultural and economic activities.
- The World Bank provides financial and technical assistance to developing countries for programs that improve economic prospects and quality of life.
- Agriculture remains a critical sector in Nigeria, employing about 70% of its labour force and contributing significantly to its GDP.