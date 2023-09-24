Yoruba Elders Push for Akintoye, Igboho’s Return from Exile

The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has called on the Federal Government to establish a conducive environment for repatriating all involuntary exiles victims of previous stringent regimes.
This includes notable figures such as Professor Banji Akintoye and Chief Sunday Igboho, who faced harassment for championing the rights of their Yoruba kinsmen. The council’s appeal was conveyed in a communique following a meeting in Ado Ekiti.
The YCE expressed concerns over the diminishing acceptance of the Yoruba language, culture, and civilisation. They also discussed the upcoming book, ‘Yoruba Renaissance, Challenges and Prospects’, by Sir Egunjobi, a distinguished educationist.
This book is a vital reflection on Yoruba history and current affairs, shedding light on the challenges and opportunities inherent in the Yoruba experience.
The elders also addressed the recent incident involving former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and some traditional rulers in Oyo State, deeming it a slight to Yoruba tradition and culture.
They urged Chief Obasanjo to offer an apology and restitution for his actions.
Editorial:
The appeal by the Yoruba Council of Elders for the return of crucial Yoruba figures from exile is a testament to the broader issues of justice, reconciliation, and national unity.
The exile of individuals like Akintoye and Igboho underscores the challenges faced by those who dare to advocate for the rights and dignity of their communities.
Their return would be a symbolic gesture and a step towards healing and unity.
However, beyond the return of these figures, there’s a pressing need to address the root causes that led to their exile.
It’s essential to create an environment where voices of dissent can be heard without fear of persecution. The Yoruba culture, with its rich history and traditions, deserves respect and recognition.
The incident involving Chief Obasanjo and the traditional rulers is a reminder that respect for cultural institutions is paramount.
For Nigeria to progress, embracing dialogue, reconciliation, and mutual respect is crucial.
The Yoruba Council of Elders’ call is about the return of two individuals and building a more inclusive and united nation.
Did You Know?
- The Yoruba people are one of the largest ethnic groups in Africa, with a rich history spanning thousands of years.
- Chief Sunday Igboho became a prominent figure due to his advocacy against herdsmen’s activities in the South-West region of Nigeria.
- Professor Banji Akintoye is a renowned historian and leader in the Yoruba community.
- Over 20 million people speak the Yoruba language with a unique script called ‘Ajami’.
- The Yoruba Council of Elders plays a pivotal role in advocating for the rights and interests of the Yoruba community.