Yoruba Nation’ Agitators Held Following Radio Station Incursion in Ibadan

Several Yoruba Nation activists have been taken into custody following their alleged invasion of Amuludun FM, an Ibadan-based community radio station owned by the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).
The combined efforts of several security operatives facilitated this.
Eyewitnesses state that the supposed ‘Yoruba Nation’ activists besieged the radio station’s premises during the early hours of Sunday. Reports suggest they were armed with charms and interrupted a live sponsored programme.
Swiftly responding to the situation were combined security operatives, including Operation Burst, the Directorate of State Security (DSS), the police, and others, who proceeded to make a series of arrests.
An employee at the station recounted that the suspects intruded the station armed with various charms.
“They forcefully took over the station around 6 am, but they had been present at the station prior to that. Our staff members who were sleeping were awoken. Several of our staff have absconded. We are yet to locate some of our staff members. However, the security personnel are now in control of the situation.”
The alleged agitators made bold claims, such as:
“Oodua Nation has come to stay,” “Yoruba no more under Federal Republic of Nigeria” and “United Nation will soon declare Oodua Nation.”
The supposed Yoruba Nation activists reportedly managed to broadcast for approximately an hour before the combined forces of the police, Operation Burst, and the Nigerian Army arrived.
However, following the arrests of five individuals, the security teams regained control over the station. The arrested individuals have since been taken to Eleyele Police Headquarters for questioning.
Stephen Agbaje, the station’s General Manager, confirmed the incident and reassured that the security agencies are under control and a few arrests have been made.
“A group of agitators infiltrated the station late at night and seized control. However, the security agencies have successfully brought the situation under control. The station has been recovered, and arrests have been made,” he said.
As of the reporting time, normalcy has been restored at the station, with the DSS, Police, and other security operatives present.
Editorial
The Fragility of Our Airwaves: A Wake-Up Call from Ibadan
The recent storming of Amuludun FM in Ibadan by alleged Yoruba Nation agitators is a clear sign of our growing national concern. This audacious act on public broadcasting, a medium for educating and informing the public, underscores the need for a more vigilant security approach.
It is worth acknowledging the swift response of the security forces in managing the situation. Despite any criticisms arising from their delay, their quick mobilisation and securing of the radio station proves that our security systems can function efficiently when required.
However, the question remains: how did these agitators infiltrate a federally-owned radio station?
There lies an evident lapse in security, suggesting a need for in-depth analysis and overhaul of our current safety measures. As we seek answers, it becomes clear that complacency in the face of a changing socio-political landscape can have grave implications.
This incident brings to light a serious issue: the potential misuse of our public airwaves to spread divisive ideologies.
As a nation, we must be cautious of the narratives being propagated. Furthermore, it underscores the pressing need for an inclusive national dialogue to address the concerns of every ethnic group, thereby quelling the rising tide of separatism.
Concrete steps must be taken. The government should prioritise securing vital public infrastructure and investing in modern security systems.
Improved training for security personnel in these facilities and a more stringent process for accessing airtime, particularly during the graveyard shift, could prevent such incidents.
In the end, the Ibadan incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining the integrity and safety of our public airwaves. We encourage you, our readers, to join the conversation and voice your opinions.
Let’s hold those in power accountable, ensuring they prioritise our national security.
Did You Know?
- ‘Yoruba Nation’ is a term used by activists advocating for the independence of the Yoruba people from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
- Amuludun FM is a community radio station in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State in southwestern Nigeria.
- The Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) is a publicly-owned radio broadcasting organisation in Nigeria. It operates the largest radio network in Africa.
- ‘Operation Burst’ is a unique security outfit established by the Oyo State Government to tackle crime.
- Nigeria’s primary domestic intelligence agency is the Directorate of State Security (DSS).
