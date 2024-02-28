$700m OB3 Gas Pipeline Set for March Completion After 8 Years

The Federal Government has announced the impending completion of the $700 million Obiafu/Obrikom/Oben (OB3) gas pipeline project by March 2024. Initiated in 2016, this announcement was made during the 7th Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja. The project, described by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo, as one of Nigeria and Africa’s most significant gas transmission systems, aims to supply 2 billion standard cubic feet of gas daily.
This development is part of Nigeria’s broader strategy to pivot towards a gas-focused economy, with the OB3 pipeline playing a crucial role in supplying gas to the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline. The OB3, known as the East-West Pipeline, spans 127km and connects gas plants in Obiafu-Obrikom, Rivers State, to Oben in Edo State.
In related news, President Bola Tinubu, speaking at the summit, defended the government’s decision to remove petrol subsidies, a move implemented the day after his inauguration on May 29, 2023. According to Tinubu, the subsidy removal aims to foster a more transparent and accountable energy sector, encouraging private sector participation and investment in energy and social infrastructure. Acknowledging the immediate impact on lower-income citizens, Tinubu highlighted the government’s commitment to social intervention programmes to alleviate the effects of subsidy removal on vulnerable populations.
Editorial:
The nearing completion of the OB3 gas pipeline marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards becoming a gas-centric economy. This project, spanning eight years, embodies the nation’s resolve to harness its vast gas resources for economic development and energy security. As we stand on the cusp of this achievement, it’s crucial to reflect on the broader implications of such infrastructural developments.
The OB3 pipeline is not just a conduit for gas; it’s a lifeline that will power industries, generate employment, and stimulate economic growth across the nation. It represents a strategic pivot from oil dependency to a more diversified and sustainable energy portfolio. This transition is critical in a world increasingly moving towards cleaner energy sources and grappling with the challenges of climate change.
Though contentious, the government’s decision to remove petrol subsidies is a bold step towards rectifying long-standing inefficiencies within the energy sector. It’s a move aimed at reallocating resources to where they are most needed: building and upgrading our energy infrastructure and cushioning the vulnerable segments of our society against the immediate impacts of such policy shifts.
As we navigate these transformative times, it’s imperative for all stakeholders—government, industry, and the citizenry—to engage in constructive dialogue and collaboration. The challenges are significant, but so are the opportunities. Together, we can ensure that the transition to a gas-focused economy and the restructuring of our energy sector is managed in equitable, sustainable, and beneficial ways for all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria holds Africa’s largest natural gas reserves and is among the top 10 globally.
- Once completed, the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline will span approximately 614km, further integrating the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria through energy infrastructure.
- The removal of fuel subsidies in Nigeria was a decision that had been debated for decades due to its significant impact on the nation’s economy.
- Nigeria’s energy sector reforms aim to attract more international investors, positioning itself as a critical player in the global transition to cleaner energy sources.
- The OB3 gas pipeline project is expected to significantly reduce gas flaring in Nigeria, contributing to environmental conservation efforts and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.