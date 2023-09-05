Arewa Youths Protest Tompolo’s Pipeline Deal

Members of the Northern Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative and the Arewa Youth Forum staged a protest at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) headquarters.
They urged the Federal Government not to renew a pipeline surveillance contract with Tantita Security, owned by Tompolo.
The protesters cited financial misconduct and lack of significant rise in oil production since the contract was awarded.
Comrade Musa Adebayo, President of the Arewa Youth Congress, stated that the contract has inherent issues like tension, financial misconduct, and disinformation.
The protesters also called for the suspension and investigation of several NNPCL executives.
They claimed these contracts had cost the federal government almost one billion dollars in the past year.
Editorial
The protest by Arewa youths against the renewal of Tompolo’s pipeline surveillance contract is a manifestation of growing public discontent with how contracts are awarded and managed in Nigeria.
The allegations of financial wrongdoing and lack of transparency warrant immediate attention.
While the government has the prerogative to award contracts, it must do so in a manner that is transparent and offers value for money.
The Arewa youths’ protest is a wake-up call for the government to review its contracting procedures and ensure they are free from corruption and inefficiencies.
The call for the suspension and investigation of NNPCL executives adds another layer of complexity to the issue.
It’s not just about one contract; it’s about the integrity of the entire contracting process within the NNPCL and, by extension, the Federal Government.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa, producing over 1.5 million barrels per day.
- The Niger Delta region, where most of Nigeria’s oil is produced, has been a hotspot for militancy and pipeline vandalism.
- Pipeline surveillance contracts are often awarded to private security firms to monitor and protect oil infrastructure.
- Financial malfeasance in the oil sector has been a long-standing issue in Nigeria, costing the country billions of dollars.
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is the state-owned oil corporation responsible for petroleum products’ exploration, production, refining, distribution, and marketing.