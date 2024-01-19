Army Seizes 3 Million Litres of Illicit Crude Oil in Rivers

In a significant crackdown on illegal oil activities, the Nigerian Army, under the command of Major General Jamal Abdusallam, seized over three million litres of stolen crude oil in Rivers State. The operation, conducted on January 18, 2024, targeted an unlawful refinery in Akwa-Odiogwa, Etche Local Government Area. The Army’s raid revealed a hidden setup deep in the forests, equipped with various illegal refining apparatus and reservoirs, some holding over 200 litres of oil.
General Abdusallam highlighted the challenges of locating such covert operations, noting the dense forest cover that conceals them from aerial surveillance. The intelligence-led operation resulted in the discovery of extensive illegal activities and the apprehension of several individuals. However, the General clarified that those arrested were primarily low-level workers, such as carriers and labourers, rather than the operation’s masterminds.
In a stern warning, General Abdusallam urged those involved in illegal refining to cease their activities and pursue legitimate business ventures. He affirmed the Army’s commitment to the relentless pursuit and disruption of such illegal operations, signalling a continued crackdown on the illicit oil trade in the region.
Editorial
As we reflect on the Nigerian Army’s recent seizure of over three million litres of stolen crude oil, it’s clear that this is more than just a triumph against illegal activities; it’s a bold statement against the shadow economy that thrives in the oil-rich regions of Nigeria. The operation led by Major General Jamal Abdusallam in Rivers State is a testament to the unwavering resolve of our armed forces to safeguard our national resources.
The discovery of such a large-scale illegal refinery, hidden in the depths of the forest, underscores the sophistication and extent of the illicit oil trade. These covert operations not only rob the nation of its rightful resources but also wreak havoc on the environment, contributing to pollution and ecological damage. The Army’s success in this raid is a beacon of hope in the ongoing battle against such environmental and economic crimes.
However, arresting mere labourers in this operation raises a crucial question: Are we doing enough to dismantle the networks that orchestrate these illegal activities? While it’s vital to disrupt these operations at the ground level, a more strategic approach targeting the kingpins and financiers of this illicit trade is imperative.
We stand with the Nigerian Army in their call for individuals involved in illegal refining to redirect their efforts towards legitimate enterprises. This is not just a matter of law enforcement; it’s about creating a sustainable and lawful economy that benefits all. The Army’s commitment to continuing this fight is commendable, but it’s a battle that requires the collective effort of all stakeholders, including the government, local communities, and international partners.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and the 12th largest globally.
- The Niger Delta, where Rivers State is located, is the heart of Nigeria’s oil production.
- Illegal oil refineries, often called ‘artisanal refineries’, can cause significant environmental damage, including water and soil pollution.
- The Nigerian government has launched several initiatives to combat oil theft, which costs the country billions of dollars annually.
- The dense forests of the Niger Delta region provide cover for illegal activities, making it challenging for authorities to detect and dismantle illicit operations.