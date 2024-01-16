Atiku Criticizes NNPC’s Refinery Rehabilitation Strategy

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited’s decision to rehabilitate refineries before considering privatisation. This reaction comes from NNPC’s plans to transfer government refinery operations to private entities. Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), shared his views on X (formerly Twitter), questioning the benefits of NNPC’s new privatisation approach.
Atiku has long advocated for comprehensive reforms in Nigeria’s oil and other economic sectors. He has repeatedly urged the Buhari administration to end its monopoly in infrastructure sectors, including refineries, and involve foreign and domestic investors in funding and management. Despite presenting his views in ‘The Atiku Plan’ (2018) and ‘My Covenant With Nigerians’ (2022), his suggestions were overlooked. The government initially chose not to privatise the refineries, leaving them idle and continuing to pay substantial staff salaries. Subsequently, a loan of US$1.5 billion was secured for their rehabilitation.
As the administration moves over the rehabilitated refinery to private operators, Atiku argues that selling the refinery pre-rehabilitation would have been more financially prudent, avoiding the accumulation of debt. He insists that the NNPC must clearly explain how this new privatisation method will benefit Nigeria and its citizens.
Editorial
As observers of Nigeria’s economic and political landscape, we find ourselves at a critical juncture where today’s decisions will shape our nation’s future. The recent move by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to privatise its refineries post-rehabilitation, as critiqued by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, raises significant questions about our approach to national assets and fiscal responsibility.
Atiku’s perspective, grounded in his advocacy for sector-wide reforms and increased investor participation, highlights a crucial aspect of economic management: the timing and strategy of privatisation. The decision to rehabilitate refineries with a hefty loan before privatisation seems counterintuitive. It suggests a lack of foresight, potentially burdening the nation with unnecessary debt. This approach contrasts sharply with the more economically sound strategy of privatising these assets beforehand, transferring the responsibility and cost of rehabilitation to private entities.
The current administration’s choice to rehabilitate first and privatise later could be seen as a missed opportunity to leverage private sector efficiency and investment at an earlier stage. This decision impacts the financial health of the NNPC but also reflects on the nation’s broader economic strategy. The NNPC and the government must provide a transparent and convincing explanation of the benefits of this approach. Nigerians must understand how these decisions affect the nation’s economy and livelihoods.
As we reflect on these developments, we must remember that managing national assets is not just a matter of economic policy but a testament to our commitment to prudent, transparent, and forward-thinking governance. The path we choose today will determine the economic legacy we leave for future generations.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and the 12th largest globally.
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) was established in 1977.
- Nigeria’s refineries have a combined installed capacity of 445,000 barrels per day.
- The country’s oil and gas sector accounts for about 10% of its GDP.
- Despite its vast oil reserves, Nigeria imports a significant portion of its refined petroleum products due to underutilisation and inefficiencies in its refineries.