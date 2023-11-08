Call for Action on Soot and Illegal Refineries Intensifies

The Nigerian Thoracic Society, alongside respiratory health experts, has issued a strong call to action for the government to tackle the pervasive soot problem, particularly in Rivers State. They highlighted the severe respiratory health damage caused by soot and urged the government to address the primary source of the problem: the activities of illegal refineries.
Soot, a black carbonaceous substance produced by incomplete combustion, is known to cause lung diseases and infections. Professor Udegbunam Ele, President of the NTS and a consultant pulmonologist, described the soot issue in the Niger Delta as a “hydra-headed monster” that requires strong political will to eradicate.
The former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, was commended for his efforts to curb illegal refinery activities, but experts insist that further actions are necessary under the current government to protect the health of Nigerians from the dangers of soot.
Editorial
The persistent soot crisis in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region is a stark reminder of the environmental and public health challenges that require immediate and decisive government intervention. The Nigerian Thoracic Society’s call for action is not just a plea but a demand for a healthier future for the residents of Rivers State and beyond.
The government’s response to this crisis must be swift and effective, targeting the illegal refineries that are the soot’s primary source. It is a matter of public health, environmental justice, and social responsibility. The government must not only step up enforcement against these illegal operations but also provide alternative livelihoods to those driven to such activities by economic desperation.
The commendable efforts of the past administration must be built upon, not left to stagnate. It is not enough to acknowledge the problem; the government must also mobilise resources, both human and financial, to combat it. This includes investing in cleaner energy sources, enforcing environmental regulations, and educating the public on the health risks associated with soot exposure.
The fight against soot is a fight for the right to breathe clean air—a fundamental human right. It is a battle that the government cannot afford to lose, for the stakes are the very lives of its citizens.
Did You Know?
- Soot particles are so small that they can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, causing not only respiratory problems but also cardiovascular issues.
- The World Health Organization has classified outdoor air pollution, including soot, as a carcinogen to humans.
- In Nigeria, gas flaring—a contributor to soot—is a significant issue, with the country ranking among the highest in the world for flared gas volumes.
- The Niger Delta, rich in biodiversity, is suffering from environmental degradation due to oil pollution, which includes the pervasive problem of soot.
- Addressing the soot problem in the Niger Delta could have positive ripple effects on the local economy, public health, and the global fight against climate change.