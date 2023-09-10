Chevron Denies Accusations of Crude Oil Theft in Niger Delta

Chevron Nigeria Limited, a joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and CNL, dismisses allegations of involvement in crude oil theft in the Niger Delta. The allegations were made by an online media platform and cited by Chevron and another international oil company.
Esimaje Brikinn, CNL’s General Manager of Policy, Government and Public Affairs, refutes the claims.
He states that the allegations are “untrue, incorrect, and made without any basis.”
Brikinn highlights CNL’s commitment to working with government agencies to prevent oil theft. He mentions that Nigeria’s Special Investigation Panel on Oil Theft/Losses recently commended CNL for its efforts.
The statement also emphasizes the negative impact of illegal bunkering and oil theft on CNL’s operations. It outlines the company’s initiatives, such as the Community Pipeline and Facilities Surveillance Programme, to combat these issues.
CNL pledges to continue monitoring its operational areas. It vows to report any suspected illegal activities to the relevant authorities.
Editorial
Chevron Nigeria Limited’s swift denial of allegations regarding crude oil theft in the Niger Delta is a step in the right direction. Still, it also highlights the complexities of oil politics in Nigeria.
While CNL’s commitment to combating oil theft is commendable, the allegations highlight the need for greater transparency and accountability in the oil sector.
The issue of oil theft is not new but remains a significant challenge for Nigeria. It affects not only the economy but also the environment.
Therefore, it is crucial for all stakeholders, including government agencies and oil companies, to collaborate effectively to address this issue.
Did You Know?
- The Niger Delta is one of the world’s most extensive wetlands and is rich in biodiversity.
- Oil theft in Nigeria is estimated to cost billions of dollars annually.
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) is the state-owned oil corporation responsible for the exploration and production of petroleum in Nigeria.
- The Special Investigation Panel on Oil Theft/Losses in Nigeria is a government body set up to investigate and combat oil theft.
- The Community Pipeline and Facilities Surveillance Programme (CPFSP) is an initiative by CNL to engage community youth in pipeline surveillance.