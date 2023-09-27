Dangote Refinery Awaits Nnpc Crude Amidst Production Delays

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has disclosed a delay in its production commencement.
The reason?
An inability to secure crude oil from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC). Devakumar Edwin, an Executive Director of the Dangote Group, revealed this in an interview with S&P Global Commodity Insights.
He stated that the refinery is now importing crude. Refining operations are expected to kick off between October and November. This situation has raised eyebrows, highlighting the mismanagement within Nigeria’s oil sector.
Interestingly, Nigeria, a major crude oil producer and exporter, still relies heavily on imported refined petroleum products. This paradox baffles both Nigerians and the global community.
The Dangote refinery, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, was seen as a beacon of hope. However, Edwin’s revelation that the refinery initially focuses on diesel and lubricants, sidelining petrol, is concerning.
Despite Nigeria’s robust crude production, the NNPC seems unable to supply local refineries, including its own. This situation upends Nigeria’s comparative advantage in the oil sector.
Editorial:
The Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s delay due to the NNPC’s inability to supply crude is a glaring testament to the challenges plaguing Nigeria’s oil sector.
For a nation that is a major crude oil producer, the continued reliance on imported refined products is ironic and economically draining.
The NNPC’s role in this debacle cannot be overlooked. As the nation’s oil custodian, it ensures that local refineries, whether private or public, have a consistent crude supply.
The fact that the Dangote refinery, a significant investment in Nigeria’s oil sector, has to resort to imports is a stark indicator of systemic inefficiencies.
For Nigeria to truly harness its oil potential, there needs to be a radical shift in how the sector is managed.
The government should consider privatising its refineries and ensuring that private entities like the Dangote refinery have the necessary support to operate optimally.
Did You Know?
- According to Yahoo Finance, Nigeria is Africa’s largest crude producer and ranks 15th globally.
- The country’s production fluctuates between 1.22 million barrels daily and 1.5 million bpd.
- Nigeria has been importing refined petroleum products for decades despite its production capacity.
- The NNPC owns four refineries, all of which are currently non-operational.
- Oil theft is a significant challenge in Nigeria, with the country losing about 400,000bpd to thieves.